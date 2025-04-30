3 NHL Teams That Make Sense for Lou Lamoriello to Join

Lou Lamoriello is 82 years old, and at that age, it’s easy to think that his days as a general manager (GM) in the NHL are done. At least that’s how it feels right now, a week removed from being fired. However, the further removed he is from the New York Islanders, the more intriguing a candidate he becomes, and teams will look at his complete track record and not his recent history to consider him as their GM.

The catch is that not every team is a fit for Lamoriello; on the contrary, he’s suited for a specific team. He needs to join a rebuilding team that is ready to take that next step and be competitive. Some of these rebuilds are starting from scratch, but a team that has a lot working in their favor can hire Lamoriello to take them to that next level.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres were the team that Elliotte Friedman mentioned on 32 Thoughts, and it’s understandable to see why they’d be a great fit. They’ve been rebuilding for a while (14 years, according to some cynical fans), yet have a young team looking to make that jump. There are pieces to work with and a great farm system, yet current GM Kevyn Adams can’t put the finishing touches together.

Lamoriello would help them snap the playoff drought. The change wouldn’t happen overnight, and it wouldn’t be noticeable on a given night per se. Instead, a few minor tweaks would be made to have the Sabres play competitive hockey. From signing a reliable backup goaltender to adding a depth checking forward at the trade deadline, Lamoriello would take them to the playoffs.

The problem is that Lamoriello wouldn’t get the Sabres over the hump. Specifically, they’d be a playoff team with him operating the front office, but not much more. Sure, Tage Thompson is a star who, with the right supporting cast, can lead a dynamic offense, and the same can be said about Rasmus Dahlin on defense. Lamoriello would add depth to the Sabres, but he wouldn’t make that big splash needed to make a difference in the long run.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have a good GM, someone who isn’t on the hot seat per se. The 2024 offseason was a rough one where Kyle Davidson set the team back by signing a handful of veterans, but otherwise, he’s done a good job restocking the farm system. The Alex DeBrincat trade, the Kirby Dach move, and the Brandon Hagel deal all helped the Blackhawks rebuild and move in the right direction.

They need someone to help them take the next step. It’s hard to say if Lamoriello would get them there and make the Blackhawks a Cup contender or even a perennial playoff team. However, he’d fix a few things, notably building the team from the net out and fixing the defense. Considering the skill they have in the forward group, a GM who can address the defense is what they need.

The big issue is that Lamoriello doesn’t do rebuilds, and this team is still in the middle of one. The Blackhawks are a young team, and it conflicts with how Lamoriello loves to build his teams, which are usually veteran-heavy and ready to win in the short term but not the long run. So, this move only makes sense if the Blackhawks believe they are ready to contend and, more importantly, if they are ready to move on from Davidson. Both seem unlikely, yet you can never count out an impatient owner.

Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are on their third head coach in the Pat Verbeek era, which began in 2022. Maybe that’s a sign to cut ties with the GM and find a new one to steer the ship. In case that’s not enough, the offseason moves and the urge to make a big signing with a rebuilding team are another reason to move on from him. The Ducks have a promising rebuild going, yet still felt the urge to bring in veterans well past their prime like Alex Killorn, Radko Gudas, and Jacob Trouba.

Ironically, the Ducks need a GM who will play it safe, and that’s what Lamoriello does. This team is rebuilding, yet with the right GM, one who won’t panic, the Ducks can suddenly be ahead of schedule. The young skaters are starting to hit their strides, and with the right depth pieces and more resources put into the defense, the Ducks can leap to the top of the standings. Lamoriello’s never been a GM on the West Coast, yet Southern California might be the best place for him to ride into the sunset.

Why Teams Won’t Want Lamoriello

If Lamoriello is hired again, he’ll be the oldest GM in the NHL, and at 82, the question is how much longer he can do the job. GMs don’t last long in the NHL to begin with, but ideally, a team makes a hire hoping they have the right GM to lead them for the next decade plus. That’s not a given with Lamoriello, even if he is a great GM for a few seasons.

Lou Lamoriello, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Along with age comes the downsides. Lamoriello runs farm systems, especially American Hockey League (AHL) teams, into the ground. It’s why the New Jersey Devils were a mess when he left them, and the Islanders are a mess for the next GM to clean up. Lamoriello also doesn’t have a great hiring history, which was on full display in his time with the Devils, when he had nine head coaches in 12 seasons. Once in a while, he finds a gem like Barry Trotz, but his ability to find a great coach isn’t a given.

This is a unique place for Lamoriello to be in. It’s why it’s unlikely he’ll get another job despite his past success. That said, all it takes is for one owner to like him, and Lamoriello has a great history with owners, which explains why he was longer tenured at most of his stops than a typical GM. It also only takes one of these owners to want their team to be competitive immediately, and Lamoriello, for all his issues, can do that.