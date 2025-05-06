Berube Speaks: Will Maple Leafs Seek Retribution for Stolarz Hit?

Not that the team’s head coach would ever admit it, but don’t look for the Toronto Maple Leafs to seek retribution on Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett for his hit on goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Bennett took Stolarz out in Game 1 of their playoff series with what Berube called a “clear as day” elbow to the head. Stolarz was sent to the hospital after pulling himself from the game because he was physically sick near the bench.

Reports are now that Stolarz is out of the hospital, looking good, and with the team. Amazingly, Berube wouldn’t rule out the netminder starting in Game 2: “Yeah, I don’t know that yet … I’ll probably find out (later) today.”

Bennett also said he contacted his friend and told the media he never intended to hurt Stolarz. He noted, “From my point of view, I’m just taking the puck to the net. I didn’t even know that we made contact until after.”

That doesn’t necessarily change how the Leafs feel about Bennett.

Will The Maple Leafs Look for Retribution?

Bennett is now enemy No. 1 in Toronto. There have been reports on social media that some fans have taken it upon themselves to threaten the Florida forward, many suggesting that the Leafs approach Game 2 with an eye-for-an-eye mentality. Head coach Craig Berube hinted that’s not in the team’s plans.

Berube says the Leafs won’t be focused on retribution for Anthony Stolarz in Game 2: “You’re gonna go out and think you’re gonna get back at Bennett and you end up in the penalty box and we don’t need that.” He said he talked to his players about focusing on the game and playing the right way. “If there’s an opportunity to take the body on somebody, you go through them.” But, to focus on targeting Bennett alone will lead to penalty trouble, which the Leafs cannot afford.

Is Bennett Prepared for What’s Coming?

Even if the Leafs aren’t going to go out of their way to target Bennett, it’s clear they’ve taken a number. “When your starting goalie gets injured, people are going to be upset,” Sam Bennett said when he spoke with the media on Tuesday. He understands Leafs fans’ reaction to Stolarz’s injury.

Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Leafs didn’t like it either.

Several Leafs players said they wanted the league to take a look at the play. The NHL DoPS did, and ruled there was nothing egregious and certainly not enough to warrant supplemental discipline. Whether the Department of Player Safety was right or wrong, the Leafs will be annoyed that Bennett wasn’t given a penalty, he’s got a history of questionable behaviour in the playoffs that he gets away with, and their starting goalie might miss time.

The Leafs won’t pass up an opportunity to take a run at Bennett. He knows it’s coming, and he probably relishes the fact that he’s on everyone’s hit list.

This series got a lot more interesting, and it will be intriguing to see how the Maple Leafs handle the role of standing up for a teammate but not getting carried away. Toronto will want revenge, but they’ll have to find a way to take it as part of the natural course of a hockey game and without digging themselves a hole after taking a 1-0 series lead.