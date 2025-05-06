Jets’ Morrissey and Scheifele “Game-Time Decisions” For Game 1 Versus Stars

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel would not tip his hand Tuesday as to whether Josh Morrissey or Mark Scheifele would be available for Wednesday’s second-round series opener versus the Dallas Stars, saying only they are day-to-day and will be “game-time decisions.”

Morrissey and Scheifele skated in yellow no-contact jerseys at today’s practice. Morrissey and Logan Stanley, who is also injured, left the ice before the formal start of practice while Scheifele remained at the practice in no-contact, The Athletic’s Murat Ates reported.

The #NHLJets have hit the ice for today’s skate.



The three players pictured wearing yellow, non-contact jerseys are Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, and Logan Stanley. pic.twitter.com/RfFGNnokcg — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) May 6, 2025

Scheifele was knocked out by a borderline Brayden Schenn hit early in Game 5 of the first-round series with the St. Louis Blues and hasn’t played since. Morrissey left with an injury early into Sunday’s Game 7 after taking a big hit from Oskar Sundqvist and then hitting Mathieu Joseph.

Scheifele had two goals and four assists against the Blues, while Morrissey had three assists.

If Morrissey and Scheifele can’t play in Game 1, it will be the second-straight series the Jets will enter without key personnel. They entered the first round without Nikolaj Ehlers and Gabriel Vilardi due to injury, but they returned to the lineup for Game 5 and Game 6, respectively.

Puck drop for Wednesday’s Game 1 at Canada Life Centre is 8:30 CT.