Rangers News & Rumors: Sullivan, Draft Lottery, Zibanejad

The New York Rangers did not have a solid 2024-25 campaign and are hoping they can turn around their rough campaign quickly and make it back into the playoff picture next season. After winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season and making it to the Eastern Conference Final, the Rangers found themselves surrounded by drama this season, which ultimately led to them trading Jacob Trouba and having to make a move for J.T. Miller. In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we take a look at the new head coach, the results of the draft lottery, and Mika Zibanejad’s involvement at the World Championship.

Rangers Hire Mike Sullivan

On Friday (May. 2), the Rangers announced they had found their new head coach, former Pittsburgh Penguins’ bench boss Mike Sullivan. He becomes their 38th coach in franchise history.

Sullivan, who is 57 years old, has 12 years of experience as an NHL head coach split between the Penguins and the Boston Bruins. In that time, he has won two Stanley Cups and has a record of 479-311-127 through 917 games, giving him an impressive .592 win percentage. He had worked with the Rangers as their assistant coach in the past, has also spent time as an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vancouver Canucks, and was a development coach with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2014-15 season.

At the 4 Nations Face-Off this season, Sullivan was the head coach of Team USA and helped lead them to a Silver Medal, coming up just short of winning the tournament as they lost to Team Canada.

Sullivan also played in the NHL before becoming a coach, playing 709 games between the Bruins, Phoenix Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, and Calgary Flames, scoring 54 goals and adding 82 assists for 136 points, and adding 203 penalty minutes. No financial details were given about Sullivan’s contract, but the belief is he has become the highest-paid coach in the NHL.

Rangers Will Select 12th Overall in 2025…Maybe

After the draft lottery gifted the New York Islanders with the first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Rangers have a choice to make. As of right now, they have the 12th overall selection in the upcoming draft, but have the option to move the pick to the Vancouver Canucks or keep the selection and transfer their 2026 first-round pick instead.

With some analysts believing the 2026 draft class could be stronger than this year, the Rangers may transfer this selection to the Canucks and hold onto their selection next season. However, they have plenty of time to make that decision, but have to let the league know at least 48 hours before the draft.

Mika Zibanejad to Play for Sweden at World Championship

As the 2025 World Championship approaches, it’s great to acknowledge Rangers’ forward Mika Zibanejad, who will represent his home country of Sweden and play at the tournament that starts this week.

Zibanejad, who is 32 years old, faced his fair share of criticism this season on top of rumors that he may be involved in trade discussions with the Canucks, but has always stated he doesn’t want to be moved. Through 82 games this season, he scored 20 goals and added 42 assists for 62 points and hopes to help Team Sweden win the tournament before resetting his focus to the 2025-26 season and helping the Rangers move back into contention.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.