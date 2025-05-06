Expectations for Utah HC Picking 4th Overall in the 2025 NHL Draft

After finishing with a record of 38-31-13, which put them only seven points outside of a playoff spot, the Utah Hockey Club was not expecting to draft second overall in the 2025 NHL draft. However, the unexpected happened as the New York Islanders won the first overall pick with the tenth-best odds, and minutes later, Utah won the second draw, which moved them up 10 spots to select fourth overall instead of 14th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

Utah Will Select Fourth Overall

Last season, during the franchise’s first draft, the team had the sixth overall pick, which they used to select Tij Iginla. They also traded with the Colorado Avalanche to draft 24th overall, where they selected Cole Beaudoin. Dating back to their time as the Arizona Coyotes, the franchise has never selected fourth overall. Not to mention, Utah was pegged to draft 14th overall.

However, general manager Bill Armstrong has experience drafting around that number. In 2022, the Coyotes selected Logan Cooley third overall, and in 2023, they selected Dmitri Simashev sixth overall. His staff has also already researched most of the prospects that are projected to go in the top 10. It might be a new viewpoint for Utah, but it’s one they are prepared for.

“We’re going to switch and go into a new world of looking at the top end of the draft and seeing what’s going to slide our way at four,” Armstrong said. “The good news for us is that we’ve done it before. We’ve picked it in that range in the last few years, so that’s going to help us prepare for it. I think the simple fact is that our staff is pretty good at always keeping an eye on what’s up there, and it’s done some great work during the year. Now we’re going to go dissect it and get down to business tomorrow.”

Notable fourth-overall draft picks include Stanley Cup champions Alex Pietrangelo, Cale Makar, Bowen Byram, Steve Yzerman, and Lanny McDonald. More recently, Will Smith, Seth Jones, Luke Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Mitch Marner, and Lucas Raymond were all selected fourth.

This was a great season for Utah. Although they didn’t make the playoffs, there was notable improvement in their inaugural season. There were breakout performances all over the lineup, the team had an above .500 record for the first time during their rebuild, and they managed to grow a massive fanbase in their first season in Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, the teams that will also be drafting around Utah’s selection had disappointing, miserable seasons for the most part.

“If you look at the draft, to get into four, it’s a tough year as a franchise to go through that struggle, just to be able to get into that range, to pick at four,” Armstrong said. “We didn’t have to do that. We were a pretty good team that chased it down to the stretch, playing meaningful games and chasing a playoff spot. We’re getting to that point where we’re becoming a really good team that’s going to have a chance to get to the playoffs. Not only knowing that we have that in front of us, with the really good team and some really good prospects coming, but the fact that we’re picking at four and going into free agency, these are exciting times for Utah.”

Whoever Utah picks at four will be joining an impressive collection of prospects that includes Simashev, Iginla, Beaudoin, Maveric Lamoureux, Daniil But, and Michael Hrabal, as well as a strong young core made up of Cooley, Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, Mikhail Sergachev, and Sean Durzi.

This draft won’t change Armstrong’s timeline, however. He planned for Utah to have a strong season this year while still accumulating talent through the draft. Now, he and his staff will get the chance to consider some top-end talent.

“Our goal this year was to have a strong team that had a chance to get into the playoffs, and that could compete, and at the same time, go back into the draft with all our picks and swing,” Armstrong said. “We have that ability to do that, and that was what we set out to do. One pick is not going to change our franchise. There’s a lot of higher-quality talent that’s up top, so we’ll get a better look at it. We’ll have to go down, get down to work, and really go through it tomorrow, but right now, we’ll celebrate a little bit and get down to some work tomorrow.”

They might also consider trading the pick for a player who can help the team compete immediately. Armstrong said that they’ll do whatever is best for the team. With Utah on the cusp of making the playoffs, it’s worth considering.

Who Could Utah Select Fourth Overall?

If Utah keeps the pick, there are some good options. The Hockey Writers’ own Dayton Reimer has Anton Frondell going fourth overall. Frondell plays with Djurgårdens IF of the HockeyAllsvenskan and has scored 25 points in 29 games in one of Sweden’s best hockey leagues. He was injured to start the season, but he’s been producing well since his return, thanks to his high hockey IQ and ability to play in all three zones. TSN’s Bob McKenzie has Frondell going fourth overall as well. As a center, he will likely be their first choice.

Anton Frondell (2025) out here breaking ankles at the 5 Nations pic.twitter.com/7MpC68zo9T — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) February 5, 2025

THW‘s Peter Baracchini has Porter Martone going fourth overall. Martone plays with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League and put up an impressive 98 points in 57 games this season. It’s his second straight point per game season after scoring 71 in 60 games in 2023-24. His quick hands, net-front presence, and ability to get under his opponent’s skin have bolstered his ranking.

MARTONE IS HERE!🐟😍



The #NHLDraft eligible Steelheads Captain Porter Martone rips one early to put @OHLSteelheads up 1-0!#OHL | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/wTvCgTIV4p — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 27, 2024

“Where we’re picking at four, there’s some good talent there that’s definitely shown itself,” Armstrong said. “We’re really excited about getting to work and attacking that and seeing what might come our way. There are really good players.”

The excitement hasn’t sunk in yet for Utah’s general manager.

“It’s just an amazing moment,” Armstrong said. “It really hasn’t sunk in, to be honest with you. I think when we get down to doing some work tomorrow, looking at the list, and what we might be able to get, it’s going to really get exciting for us.”

Bill Armstrong, General Manager of the Utah Hockey Club (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This will be a massive draft for the franchise and its fans. Armstrong noted that this lottery will forever be remembered in Utah’s history.

“Normally, you sit in these things, and sometimes nobody moves, or you get bumped down a spot, and you’re going home unhappy,” Armstrong said. “But we’ll never forget this moment. This is truly a great moment in the franchise.”

This draft could play a big part in helping build the team into a perennial contender. For the front office staff who have helped build this team up from the ground, it’s a reward to draft so high. For fans, they could see another high-level forward help bring the Stanley Cup to Utah. A lot is going for the youngest franchise in the NHL. Armstrong said it best: These are indeed exciting times.