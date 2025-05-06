Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Stolarz, Woll, Nylander, Domi & Pacioretty

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened their second-round series with a chaotic but composed 5–3 win over the Florida Panthers. The game had everything: injuries, goaltending drama, physical battles, and a healthy dose of controversy. Despite losing starting goalie Anthony Stolarz mid-game and blowing most of a 4–1 lead, the Maple Leafs leaned on their depth, stability, and timely execution to secure the victory.

Goaltending: A Night of Shock, Grit, and Heroics

What started as a strong outing for Stolarz quickly turned troubling. After taking a puck to the mask and absorbing contact (Sam Bennett’s elbow) during a Florida power play, Stolarz exited the game and was later shown vomiting on the bench. Enter Joseph Woll, who hadn’t played in 18 days and was thrust into action cold. He gave up three goals. That said, there was only one softie. The other two came off deflections and another off a defensive lapse. The bottom line? His play stood tall, given the circumstances.

Woll’s poise under pressure, especially late in the third with Florida pushing hard, was critical. He controlled rebounds, stayed calm under chaos, and protected the lead when it mattered. He’s now expected to start Game 2, this time with a proper warm-up and preparation. Given his strong postseason performances over the last two seasons, expect him to be solid.

Top Six Steady, Bottom Six Holding Their Own

The Maple Leafs’ top six forwards continued to drive the offence, particularly the line of John Tavares, William Nylander, and Pacioretty. The latter contributed with physicality and play-driving ability. Nylander had a statement night — two goals, an assist, and nearly being locked out of the rink after forgetting his pass. His smooth second goal and quick assist to Morgan Rielly showed playoff composure and confidence. Nylander is now tied for the NHL playoff scoring lead.

The third line of Max Domi, Pontus Holmberg, and Bobby McMann held their own. McMann is showing that he’s adapting to playoff intensity. All three finished with an even plus/minus, a strong sign for a depth line. Meanwhile, the fourth line of Scott Laughton, Calle Järnkrok, and Steven Lorentz (which is usually a rock) struggled defensively. When the night was done, they had combined for a minus-7 rating. Look for them to come out stronger in Game 2. Despite these fourth-line issues, the overall lineup looks settled, with no immediate changes expected.

The Maple Leafs Won the Margins that Mattered

Much of what defined the Maple Leafs’ Game 1 win happened around the edges. These little details don’t always make headlines, but often decide playoff games. Physically, Toronto was out-hit 51–24, but their response was timely and effective. Domi’s punishing hit on Matthew Tkachuk, followed immediately by a 2-on-1 chance, was a perfect example of physical play translating into offensive momentum.

Knies also (once again) made a mark, showcasing strength, speed, and intelligent positioning. He’s showing continued growth, which signals he’s ready for this stage. As I noted in yesterday’s post on his maturity, he’s responded well to the Bennett sequence that took him out of the 2023 Playoffs with solid play instead of misguided aggression. Behind it all, head coach Craig Berube’s influence was apparent: a four-line effort was grounded in grit, balance, and discipline.

There were also tactical shifts worth noting. The defence was more active in joining the rush, a possible Berube wrinkle to generate additional offence. Still, the usage chart was vastly different than Round 1 playoff games. Marner logged over 24 minutes, which might not be sustainable over a long series.

Special teams were a mixed bag. The power play sputtered, going 0-for-5 and failing to create much momentum. The Maple Leafs will need to sharpen that area quickly. On the flip side, faceoff execution was a strong point, particularly in the second period, where they won 80% of draws and helped control the flow of play. In a playoff series this tight, it’s these small wins that can build into something bigger.

Controversy and Off-Ice Friction

Bennett’s physical play — including his questionable hit that contributed to goaltender Stolarz’s exit — drew criticism. After the game, Nick Kypreos reported the Maple Leafs were already on the phone with the league. While Berube played it cool publicly, behind-the-scenes lobbying is part of playoff hockey, and the Maple Leafs aren’t likely to remain quiet on this front. During his post-game interview, he seemed angry even after a win.

This was more than just a Maple Leafs win — a statement of resilience. The Maple Leafs weathered injury, adversity, and a charging Panthers team and still found a way to get it done. They didn’t panic when the lead shrank. They didn’t fold when their goalie exited. They played like a team ready for the moment. The Panthers are the Stanley Cup champions for a reason, and the Maple Leafs beat them in Game 1.

As one commentator put it, “When your goalie throws up on the bench and you still win, you might just be built for the playoffs.”

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Looking ahead, goaltending will again be in the spotlight, with Woll expected to start in Game 2—this time with the benefit of a full warm-up and mental preparation. One storyline is potential supplemental discipline involving Bennett, whose physical play in Game 1 raised eyebrows. Discipline will be crucial moving forward in how the Maple Leafs respond and avoid retaliation that could lead to costly penalties. One thing the Maple Leafs did that frustrated the Panthers was not to engage in the after-whistle scrums, just skating away from invited mayhem.

Toronto must also sustain its physical edge throughout the full 60 minutes. While they responded well in spurts during Game 1, consistency in physical engagement will be necessary to wear down the Panthers. Addressing the power play, which went 0-for-5 in the opener, is essential. That lack of execution with the man advantage can’t continue if the Maple Leafs hope to maintain momentum in a tight series.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. If the first game was any indication, this series will be a war.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]