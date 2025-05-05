2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has come and gone with the 16-team field being cut in half. In Round 1, we had zero sweeps and two series that went to Game 7 (the Dallas Stars defeated the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues).
Join The Hockey Writers for our coverage of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and check back in for previews of the conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final.
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule & Bracket
- 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule (updated as games are scheduled)
- 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket
- Playoffs Starting Lineups (Updated before every game)
- 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Articles
Eastern Conference
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals (Preview Show)
- 3 Keys to the Hurricanes Defeating the Capitals in Round 2
- Revisiting Tom Wilson’s Big Impact on Capitals/Canadiens Series in Round 1
Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Preview Show)
- Panthers Need to Ease Their Physical Play to Avoid Additional Suspensions
- Hockey Analyst Calls for Maple Leafs to Start Woll Over Stolarz vs. Panthers
- Maple Leafs’ Work Just Beginning with Matchup Against Panthers
- Wendel Clark’s 5 Playoff Pillars for Maple Leafs Success
- Former Panthers Could Propel Maple Leafs in Second Round Series
- 5 Lessons From Maple Leafs’ 1st Round Victory Over the Senators
- Maple Leafs vs. Panthers 2025 Round 2 Playoff Preview
- Perfect Timing: Marner Welcomes Baby Boy Before Panthers Series
- State of the World the Last Time the Maple Leafs Advanced to the Conference Finals
Western Conference
Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars (Preview Show)
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Preview Show)
- Previewing the Golden Knights’ Round 2 Tilt With Edmonton Oilers
- Kris Knoblauch Gives the Oilers the Advantage Over Golden Knights
- 5 Keys to the Oilers Defeating the Golden Knights in Round 2
- Can the Oilers Win Another Series Without Mattias Ekholm?
- 3 Oilers Who Must Play Well to Beat the Golden Knights in Round 2
- Oilers Back to Looking Like True Stanley Cup Contender
- Oilers Continue to Display Their Love for Calvin Pickard