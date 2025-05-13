Do or Die: Will Golden Knights Rise to the Challenge Against Oilers in Game 5?

After a magical ending to Game 3, with Reilly Smith scoring an improbable go-ahead goal with 0.4 seconds left, the Vegas Golden Knights looked to ride the momentum in Game 4, but that did not happen in Edmonton.

The Edmonton Oilers looked like true Stanley Cup contenders, while the Golden Knights looked nothing like the team that won the Pacific Division. They were slow, disconnected, and lacked the fire that had fueled them up to this point, losing 3-0, with Stuart Skinner recording the shutout.

Now they face the uphill climb of coming back from a 3-1 series deficit, a near-impossible task that has only been done 32 times in NHL history, most recently by the Florida Panthers in Round 1 against the Boston Bruins in 2023. Game 5 in Vegas will either end their season and see the Oilers make the Western Conference Final for the second time in a row or give the Golden Knights a sliver of hope.

Golden Knights Mishaps and Mistakes Plague Game 4

It was all Oilers from puck drop in Game 4, as it only took 1:27 for Adam Henrique to score and make it 1-0 Edmonton, and they never gave up the lead or lost control of the game.

“It wasn’t nearly effective enough to create offense for us,” Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “When they have a lead that’s probably how you’re going to have to get back in the game. You’re going to have to get some forecheck turnovers” (from ‘Oilers were better, faster and more desperate than Golden Knights in dominant Game 4 win,’ The Athletic, 11/18/22).

The Oilers had complete control of the ice, and the stat sheet showed that after 60 minutes. Vegas didn’t have nearly as many shots, few high-danger chances, and lacked forechecking, their strength, but failed to provide that in Game 4.

Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman and Jake Walman of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a first-period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during Game Four of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

“I think we just didn’t play as cohesive as we probably needed to,” Smith said. “We were dumping the puck in and not having all three guys forechecking. … We just didn’t have the same unity with our group, so we didn’t give ourselves enough chances to create rushes and then create sustained offensive zone because of that.”

The lack of forechecking was just the start of Vegas’ problems. They also lacked the desperation and urgency that fueled Smith’s Game 3 buzzer-beater and delivered a flat effort instead.

“They established physicality, they got the lead, and that was probably their goal,” Cassidy said. “Then from there: Check well, and they did. They checked well. There were no easy passes through the neutral zone.”

The Oilers now are surging with a comfortable 3-1 lead as the series shifts back to Vegas on Wednesday night.

How Can Golden Knights Make Game 5 Different?

If the Golden Knights want to keep their season alive, they need a big response in Game 5 at the Fortress. How do they shake off Game 4 and find the intensity that was missing in that game and most of this series? It starts with a statement game from goaltender Adin Hill. The 29-year-old hasn’t been sharp these playoffs, but Game 5 offers a chance to turn it around. A strong night between the pipes could be the spark Vegas desperately needs. Given the circumstances, they need any spark they can find.

Vegas will also need its stars to shine. Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Alex Pietrangelo have to step up and make their presence felt. If they’re not leading the charge, the Golden Knights’ chances of forcing a Game 6 are not good, as we saw in Game 4.

Corey Perry of the Edmonton Oilers screens goaltender Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Playing solid on special teams will also be crucial. After going 0-3 on the power play in Game 4, the Golden Knights can’t afford to waste those opportunities again. The penalty kill has been solid, but they’ll need both units firing to shift the momentum back in their favor. With their season on the line, the Golden Knights face a daunting task against an Oilers team firing on all cylinders. To force Game 6, Vegas will need everything they’ve got — and then some.

Golden Knights Have Mountain To Climb Heading Back to Vegas

In this series, Vegas hasn’t been able to keep up with the Oilers. If they don’t bring urgency to Game 5, the series will be over. They’ve got to step up at home; anything less, and the Oilers will close it out. Game 5 is do-or-die on Wednesday night, as we’ll see if the Golden Knights can bring their best effort.