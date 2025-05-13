Pittsburgh Penguins 2025 Draft Target: Brady Martin

After the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, the Pittsburgh Penguins slid from pick nine to 11. General manager (GM) Kyle Dubas (and his staff) have plenty of work ahead of them, deciding who to select at 11th overall, but he has done a good job rebuilding a prospect pipeline that was pretty bare when he took over in June 2023.

In the history of the NHL Entry Draft, the Penguins have never drafted 11th, but many players picked at that spot have had great careers, including Jarome Iginla (1995, Dallas Stars), Jeff Carter (2003, Philadelphia Flyers), and Anze Kopitar (2005, Los Angeles Kings). More recently, top prospects selected 11th include Yaroslav Askarov (2020, Nashville Predators), Tim Wallinder (2023, Vancouver Canucks), and Sam Dickinson (2024, San Jose Sharks).



This year’s draft has lots of talent, so the Penguins will have a good opportunity to add a player who can impact the organization. However, the organization lacks depth at center in their pipeline, so one of their top targets should be Brady Martin from the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Brady Martin Scouting Report

Like many prospects in their draft year, Martin took a major step forward in his development and offensive production this season. His game is spearheaded by his nonstop motor and heavy hitting. Thought by many to be one of, if not the hardest hitter in this draft class, Martin lets his opponents know he is on the ice whenever he gets the chance. He played in both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and Under-18 World Junior Championships (WJC) and was one of Canada’s most productive players with his all-around game and not just his physical edge.

Related: THW’s 2025 Draft Guide

Martin can play on the edge at times with his physicality, but any NHL organization would love to have him in their system. His strong play at both ends of the ice, especially his defensive game, means he could easily make the jump to the NHL if he continues to work on his playmaking. He is also a leader who leads by example with his play and helps make the rest of the players around him better. After a strong showing at the U18 WJC’s, his draft value continues to rise, and he is very likely to hear his name called early on.

What Others Are Saying About Martin

“His skating stride could be better, but he’s agile enough to create space and get around players he can’t beat in a footrace. But it’s his strength that makes him a potential first-round pick. Although he employs it often, he’s not reckless with his physicality, using it instead to maintain or regain possession. I’m not as high on his skillset as others, but the more I watch him, the more I like what he brings to the ice.”- Dayton Reimer, The Hockey Writers

“One of Martin’s standout qualities is his versatility. He can play both center and right wing, providing flexibility to his coaches while also excelling in all situations. His offensive upside is evident in his ability to create scoring opportunities and his knack for finding the back of the net. Despite not always putting up eye-popping numbers, Martin’s contributions away from the puck make him a first-round threat.”- Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

Martin’s Fit Within the Penguins Organization

Right now, the Penguins have Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen, and Tristan Broz in the organization, who can all play both wing and center like Martin. However, if he is available at pick 11, adding Martin would bring some all-around play to the organization’s system. The mix of physicality and offensive production at the OHL level would put him among the top prospects the Penguins have at center.

Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Martin may not make the jump to the NHL in the next couple of seasons, but his game and further development would be a boost to their prospect pool, with McGroarty and Koivunen, among other prospects, likely making their way to the NHL in the near future. Adding some skill and depth to the center position would be highly beneficial.

Should the Penguins Pick Martin?

Given Martin’s play at the international level, specifically at the U18 WJC, there is a chance he could be selected before the Penguins are on the clock at #11. But if he is available, Dubas should seriously consider picking the centerman. While he has a few things to work on and develop, so will almost any prospect the team selects at this stage of the first round. Martin’s upside and potential should be hard to pass up for Dubas and his staff.