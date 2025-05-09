3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 3-1 Game 2 Loss to Capitals

The Carolina Hurricanes tried their best to take a 2-0 series lead back to Raleigh, however, it was not in the cards as they dropped Game 2, 3-1 to the Washington Capitals. Despite the score, the Hurricanes were very much in the game, however, it was just not their night. Now, the series is tied 1-1, with it shifting to Raleigh, North Carolina, at the Lenovo Center with Game 3 being on Saturday, May 10. Before we get to Game 3, what three things stood out in the Game 2 loss for the Hurricanes?

Takeaway #1: Gostisbehere & Walker Were Effective Offensively

Despite being on the ice for the first Capitals goal, Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker were effective offensively for the Hurricanes in Game 2. They combined for 10 shots on goal (SOG), putting them first and second, respectively. Unfortunately, the puck did catch Gostisbehere in the throat on an attempted neutral zone clear by Walker, which did lead to a Capitals goal. Other than that, they played a solid game for the Hurricanes. Per Natural Stat Trick, they had only allowed 18 chances and eight shots attempted against them for the whole game. Comparatively speaking, they created 16 (Gostisbehere) and 11 (Walker) shots for along with 36 (Gostisbehere) and 28 (Walker) chances for throughout Game 3.

While being a combined minus-3, they were productive in their 18 shifts for the Hurricanes and Rod Brind’Amour. Even more so, Gostisbehere scored a power-play goal for the Hurricanes in the third period to cut the Capitals’ lead in half. Gostisbehere was in the right place to pick up a loose rebound and rip a one-timer past Logan Thompson for his second goal of the playoffs. He now has four power-play points – one goal and three assists – which is the category that he led the team in during the regular season (27).

Walker had four SOG to be second on the team on the night, plus he made some key plays to keep the Hurricanes in the Capitals’ zone for good spurts in the game. When asked about taking positives from the first two games going into Games 3 and 4 back in Raleigh, Walker stated, “I think the positive we can take away is that, when we were playing our game, we really controlled the momentum of the game. We had a lot more time in their zone, created a lot more for sure. We’ll look at it tomorrow – I think we know we got away from our game there a little bit, and they capitalized and took away from our momentum. We’ll look at it and move on.”

Despite the loss, all you can say is that the Hurricanes did split the games in Washington to make it a 1-1 series. The cliché is that you need to win on the road, and the Hurricanes did that in Game 1. In Game 2, they did play their game, but not a full 60 minutes like the previous game. If the Hurricanes can get back to their game and not get away from it in spurts like in Game 2, they will be able to bounce back in Game 3 and retake the series lead.

Takeaway #2: Seth Jarvis Is a Sleeping Giant

If there is someone ready to take over a series, it’s Winnipeg native, Seth Jarvis. He got the primary assist on the Gostisbehere goal, as it was his shot that was rebounded that led to the goal. The assist was his fourth in the last five games for the Hurricanes. In seven games for the 2025 NHL Playoffs, he has six points, four of those being assists. Jarvis has been noticeable in every playoff game this postseason, and in Games 1 and 2, he has been due for a goal, but somehow, Thompson has been able to save them all. He has played on the third line since Game 5 during Round 1 against the New Jersey Devils with Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. While that line has worked in the past, it might be time to see him on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

In Game 2, Jarvis had 26 chances for compared to 10 against in 16:25 of ice time. Also, he had 12 chances for compared to only four against. Per Natural Stat Trick, Jarvis is an effective two-way player, which the Hurricanes and the fans already know. If there is someone who could use a bump up in the lineup to tap into his effectiveness, it’s Jarvis. With the series against the Capitals so close, it benefits the Hurricanes to have their regular season leading goalscorer (32) on the top line. It does make sense to spread out the scoring on all four lines; however, when you’ve scored three goals in two games, you need to get your best players in better spots with more time on the ice to produce.

Jarvis is on the top power play unit and the second penalty kill group, so he is getting ice time. However, if Aho and Svechnikov are getting 19 or more minutes of ice time, Jarvis needs to be within that area as well. There is no reason for him to be playing almost three minutes less. He has proven he can be a game-changer this season for the Hurricanes. He is the sleeping giant who’s ready to take his game to the next level in the playoffs. He’s someone who can be a superstar in the playoffs, and the Hurricanes need to give him the chance to do that.

Takeaway #3: Special Teams was Effective

While the penalty kill is no longer 100% after going 19-for-19 to start the playoffs, they are still very effective. Even with being 19-for-20 (95%), their net penalty kill is rolling at 100%. After starting 0-for-5 on the power play, the Hurricanes did get their first man-advantage goal of the series with the Gostisbehere goal. They’re sitting with a 28% power play, which puts them tied for seventh with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Along the lines of winning on the road, the cliche of special teams rolling, especially the power play, is true. If teams struggle on the power play in the playoffs, they won’t get far. Thankfully, the Hurricanes have had a decent power play after seven games in the 2025 Playoffs. If they can capitalize at least once a game or once every other game, they will be in a good spot to be effective in that category. It just comes down to playing their game, moving around in the offensive zone, and not standing around. If the guys move around just as much as the puck, they can create chances. As long as they can do that, it will still be an effective way to win games for the Hurricanes.

Game 3 Saturday

With the series tied 1-1, it will be a huge one, especially for the Hurricanes as they head home for Game 3 on Saturday night (May 10) at the Lenovo Center. The puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern and will be aired on TNT. Can the Hurricanes bounce back from their Game 2 loss to retake the series lead? Or, will the Capitals win one on the road and put pressure on the Hurricanes in the series? Expect fireworks in Game 3 back in Raleigh on Saturday.