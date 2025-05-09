How the Canadiens Should Use Their Two 1st-Round Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Now that the NHL Draft Lottery is complete and the Montreal Canadiens have officially been eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, their draft position is set. The Habs will select back-to-back at picks 16 and 17 in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. With two mid-first-round selections and a pair of second-round picks at their disposal, general manager Kent Hughes and his team have an important decision to make: keep both selections, trade up, or use one to acquire immediate NHL help.

Option 1: Keep Both Picks

The most straightforward option is to hold onto both selections and add two quality prospects to the Canadiens’ already solid pipeline. While picks 16 and 17 aren’t guaranteed to produce NHL stars, history has shown that impactful players often emerge from this range. The Canadiens have built a strong development system, and this draft class offers the potential for two significant additions.

Several intriguing prospects could be available in the mid-first round. One name drawing attention is Kashawn Aitcheson, a solid offensive defenceman with elite skills and a powerful shot. Aitcheson has been climbing draft boards and would give Montreal another offensive weapon to develop. Another potential pick is Logan Hensler, a mobile two-way defenceman who projects as a reliable top-four blueliner. His skating and composure under pressure are ideal for today’s NHL.

The Canadiens could also look at Justin Carboneau, a skilled forward with a high hockey IQ. He could bring some added forward depth to the Canadiens. If Montreal opts to keep both picks, they could end up with a strong forward-defence combo or two forwards that bolster their future middle-six.

Given the organizational focus on development and the value of cost-controlled young talent, keeping both picks is a patient but potentially rewarding route.

Option 2: Trade Up

Another path worth considering is bundling the 16th and 17th picks to move up into the top 10. While it may cost the Canadiens an additional asset to move up from 16 to the top 10, perhaps one of their two second-round picks could be dealt. This strategy could allow them to land a player with higher upside.

Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens general manager (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Habs have accumulated draft capital over the past few years and have the depth in their prospect pool to afford moving up without depleting the future. With players like Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, and Jacob Fowler already in the pipeline, trading up allows the Canadiens to shift some of their depth for top-tier quality.

Of course, trading up comes with risks. The higher the pick, the higher the expectations. But if there’s a specific player the scouting staff covets, someone they believe can be a cornerstone of the rebuild, it may be worth paying the premium.

Option 3: Trade for Immediate NHL Help

Finally, the Canadiens could opt for a more aggressive, win-now approach by trading one of their first-round picks to address a current roster need. As Hughes has stated in the past, the goal is not just to accumulate prospects, but to build a sustainable, competitive team. With the Canadiens showing progress and nearing the end of their rebuild phase, this summer could be the time to add a proven NHL player.

The most glaring hole in Montreal’s lineup is at second-line center. While Nick Suzuki anchors the top line, the Canadiens have struggled to find consistent production behind him. Packaging one of their first-round picks with a roster player or a prospect could help land an established, top-six caliber center. Whether it’s through trade or exploring options on the market, using pick 16 or 17 as a trade chip gives Montreal leverage.

This route would accelerate the Canadiens’ timeline and allow them to compete more seriously in the Eastern Conference. It would also ease the burden on their young core by adding veteran support. However, trading a first-round pick is always a calculated gamble. The return needs to be immediate and impactful to justify passing on a promising young player.

The Canadiens are entering a turning point in their rebuild. With picks 16 and 17 in a deep 2025 Draft, they hold valuable cards. Whether Hughes and Jeff Gorton choose to stockpile more young talent, make an aggressive push up the draft board, or swing a trade to improve the current roster, the decisions made this summer will have a lasting impact.