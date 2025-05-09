How the Jets Can Limit Rantanen After Game 1’s Hat Trick

The story of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is Mikko Rantanen, and it’s not particularly close. He scored a hat trick to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1, and it’s just a part of his historic run. Rantanen scored a hat trick and put together a four-point game against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7, and just like his latest performance, he scored all three goals in one period.

This stretch, where he’s scored eight goals in four games, is a case in point for why the Carolina Hurricanes made the move to get him. It’s also why the Stars made a big move at the trade deadline to get him and then spent big to keep him long term. Rantanen is a difference-maker in the playoffs.

Players like Rantanen are needed for a deep playoff run. Teams need star players who can single-handedly take over games, and the Stars have one in Rantanen now. The Jets outplayed them in Game 1, and it didn’t matter because Rantanen took over in the second period.

What makes Rantanen hard to stop is his ability to score in multiple ways. Look at his hat trick against the Jets, for example. His first goal came from him powering to the net and muscling a loose puck into the goal, then came a deflected puck on a shot from the point, and finally, a shot on the power play off a quick pass. All this makes it seem impossible for the Jets to find a way to stop him, so here’s how they’ll try.

Adding Size to the Defense

The playoffs are when physical play takes over games. A power forward in a skill-based league goes a long way. It’s why Matthew Tkachuk is the ideal player for a playoff run, something the Florida Panthers have learned firsthand in recent seasons. Rantanen scored six goals in two games, yet the ones that stood out were when he powered to the net and finished scoring chances in the dirty areas.

The Jets, especially on defense, must match power with power. They must keep him out of the high-danger areas and make sure he doesn’t find loose pucks or take advantage of his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame. The best way to do that is by adding a more physical presence to the defense.

The question is where the Jets can find size, especially on defense. Josh Morrissey is expected to return to the lineup, and considering how the power play went 0-4, they can use him. The problem is he’s not a physical defenseman. Logan Stanley is, yet there’s no telling when he’ll return. It leaves Luke Schenn and Dylan Samberg as the two best options for the Jets, and considering they don’t typically play top minutes, it will be a tall task for the two of them to stay on the ice and stop Rantanen.

Shots That Help Hellebuyck

Rantanen has a great shot, which for anyone whose watched the playoffs is stating the obvious. It’s how he’s scored a few of his goals so far. There are, however, two interesting nuggets about his goals. One, they are only coming from three areas according to NHL Edge: the high-danger areas, the high slot, and the faceoff circle to the goaltender’s left side. Two, most of his slot goals are deflected pucks that the goaltender can’t pick up.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets covers the puck against the Dallas Stars during the first period of Game One of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

If Rantanen is going to score, it’s likely going to come on a shot through traffic, a shot that he redirects from the point, or on a rebound in a swarm of bodies near the goal. The bottom line is that these types are the tough ones for Connor Hellebuyck to pick up and make the save on.

The Jets, as crazy as it sounds, must dare Rantanen to shoot the puck at the net. However, they must do so with shots that Hellebuyck can see and anticipate. Hellebuyck is having a terrible run in the playoffs, getting pulled from three starts and nearly costing the Jets the series against the St. Louis Blues, yet he can make those saves. If he can see the puck well, he’ll make the big stops, even if the shots are coming from Rantanen.

Jets Must Stop the Passes to Rantanen

If it’s not the shot, it’s the pass to find an open Rantanen that often results in the goal. The third goal in Game 1 came on a power play where Rantanen was left wide open at the faceoff circle thanks to a cross-ice pass by Matt Duchene. It caught Hellebuyck out of position and ended up becoming the game-winner in the 3-2 game.

The Jets must play the passing lanes, and more importantly, stop the Stars from finding him open in the offensive zone. Duchene has emerged as a primary facilitator for Rantanen, and Roope Hintz has also made his mark as a playmaker. If the Jets stop those players, they’ll by default limit Rantanen.

This will force Rantanen to win games as a passer. He still can do that as he has throughout the playoffs, with seven assists and multiple big plays where he’s set up Wyatt Johnston or Tyler Seguin. However, this is how the Jets will limit Rantanen and prevent him from beating them.

How the Jets Must Change Offensively

When was Rantanen’s worst stretch this season and possibly of his career? It came after he was traded to the Hurricanes, as he scored two goals and four assists in 13 games. Why did his production fall off, making him a non-factor in an otherwise potent offense? It’s because the Hurricanes played with possession and puck control, where quality is better than quantity. Rantanen’s best work comes when the game is sped up, and he can generate more offense and fire more shots on the goal.

So, what should the Jets do with this in mind? They must slow the game down and focus on winning with possession. They can make this series a high-flying one, or they’ll get beaten by Rantanen. Instead, if they possess the puck and look for quality shots, they’ll frustrate Rantanen and take control of this series.

It’s easier said than done once the puck drops and the games begin. It’s intriguing to push the puck up the ice and try to speed things up, especially against the Stars, who have a defense that loves playing aggressively. However, the Jets must stick to the game plan to win this series, which is otherwise being won by Rantanen.