Maple Leafs’ Nylander Earning Clutch Playoff Performer Label

The Toronto Maple Leafs once again have a strong advantage going up 2-0 in their series against the Florida Panthers. While it’s due to their overall performance, structure and composure in tough situations and emotional moments, there’s another key factor that has emerged for them once again.

That’s the play of forward William Nylander.

When the playoffs roll around, Nylander takes his game to another level, as he’s constantly in motion, pressuring opponents and taking advantage of his offensive opportunities. Being one of the top players for the Maple Leafs, Nylander has once again elevated his play to clutch status as he’s becoming the player that the opponent should watch and contain. However, it’s a tall task as he’s unpredictable and will always find a way to put his team on top.

Nylander Elevating to Elite Production in Playoffs

Over the last few postseasons, Nylander has continued to shine and rise up in big moments in the playoffs. He scored in two straight games against the Boston Bruins last season, despite missing most of the series. In their last series against the Panthers in 2023, Nylander was probably their most consistent core player.

Nylander hasn’t been shy in saying that he’s a player that can thrive and rise up in big moments. He explained that, showed emotion, belted out f-bombs and expressed his frustration of losing in the postseason in the first episode of Faceoff: Inside the NHL. This is the kind of player that everyone expected him to be.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

While the Maple Leafs star players continue to lead the way, Nylander has been by far the most productive and important forward for them to this point. He’s had a lot more jump in his game, he’s dangerous, deceptive and continues to win puck battles to regain possession and extend offensive zone time. He went pointless in one of the six games against the Ottawa Senators, finishing with three goals and six assists in the series. Now he’s off to a terrific start against the Panthers as he now has another three goals and one assist to add to that.

Overall, he’s tied for second with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid with 13 points in the postseason. It’s not easy to keep up with the best player in the league, but Nylander is doing just that. When he’s on the ice at five-on-five, the Maple Leafs are 8-3 in goals for (a 72.73%) which truly shows their offensive dominance. That line alone has been very impactful since being formed as they have a 54.2% expected goals percentage.

Head coach Craig Berube mentioned postgame that, “nothing gets to him,” and that he’s made for the big stage. Nylander continues to shine in those moments and elevate his play to elite level status in the postseason as the Maple Leafs continue to push forward.

Not Breaking Routine

In the playoffs, routine is everything as when you are in a rhythm you don’t want to change anything. Superstitions can be a real thing, especially if you’re having success. The same can be said for Nylander as he does have something going for him. Going back to Game 6 against the Senators, Nylander has worn the same beige suit three times and in those games, he has brought forth stellar performances to propel his team to victory.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

In Game 6 against the Senators, he had a three-point performance which included two goals. In Game 1 against the Panthers, he had another three-point performance and kicked off the second round with a goal 33 seconds into the game. In Game 2, he had a critical tying goal that got the Maple Leafs back into the game after finishing off a two-on-one with Max Pacioretty.

Needless to say, his routine is working just fine and shouldn’t be messing with any other suit combination. He needs to keep that in pristine condition and make sure it doesn’t get dirty because he has the magic touch on the ice whenever he wears it.

Whether or not that suit has anything to do with it, Nylander’s production and overall play is a big reason why the Maple Leafs are in the spot that they’re in. They’ve gone up in both series and have taken advantage whenever they can. The Panthers pushed hard in Game 2 and we can expect more of a response from them in Game 3. However, you can also expect Nylander to continue to elevate his play as the series goes on.

