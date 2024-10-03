Faceoff: Inside the NHL – A Look at the First Episode “The Best of Rivals”

Last week, the NHL and Prime Video announced a new way to watch and stream games while also introducing a new docuseries that will dive into the lives of some of the stars in the NHL.

Faceoff: Inside the NHL is an all-exclusive look of players lives on and off the ice. The first episode entitled “The Best of Rivals” is already an exhilarating 45-minutes as it features Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak. The Hockey Writers were given early access to see the docuseries to do a full review of the first episode.

From off-ice tension with Nylander dealing with an injury, to the emotional journey that Pastrnak faced both as a teenager and as a pro, the first episode doesn’t fall short of story lines and memorable moments. The Bruins and Maple Leafs are already historic rivals and the past playoff events show that. There really isn’t any better way to kick off the series.

From the intensity and battle on the ice to the lighter and human side off the ice, you won’t be disappointed with this series as it gives you an inside and uncensored look.

Nylander More Than an Athlete

Fans admire athletes and put them on a pedestal, especially fans of the Maple Leafs given the history and hope of bringing a championship to the city. At one point or another, they even envisioned themselves being like their heroes playing the game and today’s generation will do the same to strive and be like them. Meanwhile, they’re human like the rest of us.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander waiting for the subway (Image from The TARO Group)

Nylander showed that at every point during the first episode. Whether it was walking his dogs (Pablo and Banksy), playing a pick-up game on a public rink, dining at his favourite restaurant or even taking public transit to a game (which created a viral picture and even a commercial with Rogers Communications), he was relatable in every sense of the way. Even Pastrnak showed his family side, taking his infant daughter Freya, on an outing to an aquarium.

The stresses of being a player became an instant roller coaster for Nylander when he was not able to play for the first three games of their series against the Boston Bruins. It was a secret until it was later revealed that Nylander was dealing with migraines. With social media posts being displayed on the screen about his absence, it would give the fan base a major dose of anxiety with their most consistent player in the playoffs not playing at the most crucial time due to an injury.

With the cameras on Nylander for Game 3, as he was on the sidelines at his home, you can see the nerves and emotion that he was feeling, knowing that he couldn’t be there to play and lay it all on the line. In that moment, he was a fan himself; celebrating a goal, having his hands over his mouth during tense moments and even the occasional f-bomb. The close-ups, low angle shots and continuous cutbacks between the game and Nylander really encapsulated that essence of playoff hockey and tension.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

When Nylander returned, the pressure was even higher as the team was down 2-1 in the series. The roller coaster of emotions came again, with the heated argument on the bench in Game 4, finding a way to win in overtime in Game 5 and Nylander coming through in Game 6 and 7 scoring the lone goals for the Maple Leafs.

“I try to.”

That was Nylander’s response to a question about thriving under pressure in the episode. While he answered the call, it still ended in heartbreak as the Maple Leafs came up short with Pastrnak sealing the win with the series clinching goal.

Nylander and Pastrnak’s Friendship a Focal Point

While the series focussed on Nylander and Pastrnak battling on the ice, it’s the connection that they have off the ice that really stood out. Even through the most difficult of times, it was one where hockey was an afterthought and that life was truly more precious than anything.

Pastrnak made the difficult decision to further his hockey career by moving to Sweden when he was around 16 years old and the transition was difficult for him. Both Nylander and Pastrnak were on the same team Södertälje SK J20. The two future star players found the chemistry and became really close friends on and off the ice.

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak with his family (Image from The TARO Group)

Pastrnak’s journey was tough alone, but overcoming a loss would be the most difficult thing for him. His father passed away when he was 17 and when the image of a young Pastrnak and his father was shown, your emotion as a viewer changed. With everything being as challenging as it was, this would be difficult for anyone being in Pastrnak’s shoes. He used that as a way to manage everything and get better as a player. Having Nylander by his side to play with him made that bond and connection stronger than ever.

While Pastrnak endured a loss at a young age, he suffered another heartbreaking one losing his first-born son Viggo six days after he was born. Another tragedy and loss to deal with, Pastrnak spoke form the heart about the loss, being blessed with his daughter and everyone being healthy and that there’s more to life than hockey. Nylander recalled sending a message and saying that he was there for him, which shows the friendship and bond that both players have.

Rivals to the End

Through the good times and bad, on and off the ice, both players are always going to be there for each other.

When the final goal happened and Nylander and Pastrnak met in the handshake line, there was a montage of the two friends from their time playing together in Sweden interacting and hugging each other. From those moments to sharing a beer and saying “Na zdravi” (the Czechia translation to “cheers!”) at a restaurant before they even met in the playoffs, shows that their bond will never die. That’s the side of hockey we don’t see and it’s moments like these that we have all had that truly standout in the sport.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (Image from The TARO Group)

At the beginning of the episode, there was a bit of foreshadowing with Nylander saying he has his own pressure, goals and what he wants to accomplish. He continues to rise up to challenge and thrive when moments are crucial. Both him and Pastrnak laid it on the line and gave it their all. One player had to move on, but now one is more motivated to come out on top and will keep striving for those goals and to be successful.

While, both Nylander and Pastrnak are the best of the friends, they’re the best of rivals as well.

*Faceoff: Inside the NHL is available for streaming globally on Prime Video Friday, October 4, 2024.