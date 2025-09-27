Former NHL Defenseman Tyson Barrie Joins Canucks Broadcast Team

Tyson Barrie’s journey through the NHL has been the story of a puck-moving defenseman who could consistently drive offense from the blue line. Drafted 64th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009, Barrie spent several seasons developing in junior and the American Hockey League (AHL) before cracking the NHL lineup in 2011-12. Once he stuck with Colorado, he quickly became a reliable top-pairing defenseman.

Barrie’s Best NHL Seasons Were With the Avalanche

Over eight seasons with the Avalanche, Barrie played more than 500 games, regularly posting 30 to 60 points per season, highlighted by a 14-goal, 45-assist, 59-point campaign in 2018-19. His ability to quarterback the power play and generate scoring opportunities made him a constant threat on the ice and a fan favorite in Denver.

After Barrie was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs with Alex Kerfoot for Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen, he became a bit of a journeyman blue liner. After Toronto, he moved to the Edmonton Oilers (where he quarterbacked the power play), the Nashville Predators, and the Calgary Flames.

Across 822 NHL games, he finished with 110 goals and 398 assists for 508 points, adding 263 penalty minutes and some playoff experience along the way. Barrie’s career was defined by offensive skill and creativity from the back end. However, the knock on his play was a lack of steady defense. That he was seen as a defensive liability likely led to his lack of work and recent retirement.

Barrie Moves to the Canucks’ Broadcast Booth

For the 2025-26 NHL season, Barrie has made the jump from defenseman to broadcaster. The Victoria, British Columbia, native is now officially part of the Vancouver Canucks’ broadcast team. For Barrie, the move wasn’t just natural — it was inevitable.

Barrie brings decades of firsthand insight and experience, ready to break down the game for fans with the same sharp hockey mind that made him an NHL regular for 14 seasons. Now at 33, he’s swapping the grind of the NHL schedule for the rhythm of a television headset. And in his words, the decision wasn’t hard. As he noted humorously in his interview between the first and second periods of the Canucks and Seattle Kraken game, his retirement was the result of a unified vote by the 32 current NHL teams.

Why Barrie Knew It Was Time

Barrie shared that stepping away from the game wasn’t a drawn-out process. “It was an easy decision,” he said. After spending much of last year watching games from the press box, the writing was on the wall. Rather than fight for one more contract that might not come, he chose to “exit gracefully” and embrace a new challenge.

Tyson Barrie, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

Sometimes, self-awareness is rare. Many players hang on too long, clinging to the idea of “one more year.” Barrie, by contrast, recognized the right time. He shared that he was grateful for the opportunities hockey had given him, but he was also at peace with moving on.

What He Doesn’t Miss About the NHL

When Barrie was asked what he doesn’t miss about the NHL, he noted the preseason or training camp. Watching from above, he admitted that early exhibition games made him thankful to be in the booth instead of sweating it out on the ice.

It’s not just the games, either. The endless travel, the back-to-backs, the wear and tear — all things he’s happy to leave behind. He joked that the grind of playing “six of eight” preseason games is something he’ll never miss.

What he will miss, though, are the moments that define the NHL experience. Home openers. The energy of a packed building. And, above all, playoff hockey — the time of year when every shift carries weight and adrenaline takes over. That’s the itch every retired player feels, and Barrie seems to be no different.

Why Broadcasting Makes Sense

Barrie didn’t just stumble into broadcasting. He’s thought about it for years, especially during those moments when he felt he was “better at interviews than the guys asking the questions.” [In that quip, he seemed to be making fun of his new broadcast partner, Dan Murphy.] His quick wit and easy personality make him a natural fit for television, and his first night in the booth showed he has the confidence to make it work.

Barrie also brings credibility. He’s close enough to today’s NHL to understand the speed and systems, but he’s also seen enough to be candid and funny about the less glamorous side of the game. That balance — sharp insight with personality — is exactly what fans want from a broadcast.

There’s a poetic twist to Barrie’s new role: he almost became a Canucks player years ago. Being a local lad, he revealed that he once had a Vancouver nameplate made up during trade talks, though the deal never materialized. Now, he’s finally wearing the Canucks colors in his own way — not on the ice, but as part of the broadcast team. For a BC kid who grew up around the game, that’s a pretty neat full-circle moment.

What Canucks Fans Can Expect

If his debut is any indication, Barrie won’t be afraid to poke fun at himself, the game, or even the quirks of hockey culture. Fans can expect honest takes along with the kind of behind-the-scenes perspective only a veteran of 14 seasons can provide.

The Canucks may never have iced Barrie on defense, but now he’ll be part of the way fans experience the team night after night. For Vancouver, it’s not a bad consolation prize. And for Barrie, it’s proof that life after hockey can be just as exciting — especially when you’re calling the game instead of chasing it.