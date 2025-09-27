Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Rifai’s Surgery, Robertson’s Shot & Reimer’s Return?

Hockey doesn’t wait for anyone. The preseason has barely begun, and already the Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with injury setbacks, roster battles, and a surprising blast from the past. The storylines are flying, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned after nearly a decade covering this team, it’s that nothing ever unfolds quietly in Toronto.

This week, we’ve got three threads worth tugging on. First, a promising depth defenceman has seen his season derailed before it even began. Second, a young forward with a knack for scoring might finally be getting the shot he deserves. And third, a familiar face—one who once carried this team on his back—has suddenly resurfaced in blue and white.

Item One: Rifai’s Wrist Surgery Halts His Season Before It Starts

The Maple Leafs’ depth on defense took a hit this week as 27-year-old blueliner Marshall Rifai suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday’s preseason tilt against the Montreal Canadiens. What at first looked like a routine setback has turned into something far more serious—Rifai will need wrist surgery. No firm timeline has been set, but he’s expected to miss a significant amount of time.

For Rifai, this is a cruel break. He spent most of last season with the Toronto Marlies, contributing three goals, 13 points, and 77 penalty minutes in 63 games. Though he only logged two NHL appearances in 2023-24, he was carving out a reputation as a tough, physical presence in the American Hockey League (AHL)—a player you could count on when the schedule got heavy. This injury interrupts that momentum and throws uncertainty over his next steps.

The Maple Leafs weren’t penciling Rifai into their opening-night lineup, but these depth pieces matter over the course of an 82-game grind. His absence means greater opportunity for players like Dakota Mermis, William Villeneuve, or Ben Danford to seize minutes. It’s also a sharp reminder: in this league, one injury can ripple through the roster more than fans realize.

Item Two: 3 Reasons Nicholas Robertson Should Stay with the Maple Leafs

At 24, Nicholas Robertson is standing on the edge of his career. Injuries and inconsistency have slowed his rise, but this preseason, he looks ready. More importantly, new head coach Craig Berube has already signaled his support: “Nicky’s a hard worker that puts a puck in the net, right? He scores goals and he’s definitely a part of this team, and we’ll see where he fits.” That endorsement carries weight.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Here are three reasons Robertson should stick with Toronto this season. First, he fits a critical need. With Mitch Marner gone, the Maple Leafs could use a natural scorer to complement Auston Matthews. Robertson’s release is quick, his pace is high, and trading him now would mean selling low. Keeping him means giving him a shot to step into a real role.

Second, he brings flexibility and depth. Robertson isn’t locked into one role. He can play in the top six or slide onto the third line without upsetting chemistry. He offers five-on-five scoring, can chip in on the second power-play unit, and gives Berube tools to shuffle his lineup.

Third, he’s still growing in value. Contenders crave stability. If Robertson gets meaningful minutes now, he’ll develop chemistry and confidence. Even if the front office entertains trade talks later, his value will only rise with steady production. For a team looking to push forward without gutting its depth, Robertson is a gamble worth making. He can score now, and he could grow into something even bigger down the road.

Item Three: Former Maple Leafs Goalie James Reimer Keeps Going

When the Maple Leafs drafted James Reimer in 2006, no one expected him to become a franchise cornerstone. But by 2010-11, he had stolen the net with a 20-10-5 record, a .921 save percentage, and three shutouts. For six seasons, Reimer was a calm, reliable last line of defense—even when the team in front of him stumbled. Fans still remember his near-heroics in the 2013 playoff collapse against the Boston Bruins.

James Reimer, in his last go-round with the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since leaving Toronto in 2016, Reimer has been hockey’s definition of a journeyman, suiting up for the San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and Anaheim Ducks. He’s had strong stretches along the way: .920 save percentage with the Panthers in 2016-17, a sparkling 14-6-2 mark in Carolina in 2019-20. Even as the seasons piled up, he remained steady—a trusted veteran who could give his team a chance to win.

Now, at 37, he’s back in Toronto on a professional tryout (PTO). With over 500 NHL games, more than 200 wins, and 30 shutouts, Reimer is no longer the future. But could he still be part of the present? For a Maple Leafs team that’s seen goaltending depth stretched thin in the past, his presence is worth more than nostalgia. It’s stability and maybe one last chance to write a storybook ending in blue and white.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs are only just getting started, but the storylines are already loud. Injuries to depth players like Rifai force the coaching staff to reshuffle the deck. Decisions about young talents like Robertson will shape the scoring depth. And veterans like Reimer remind us that sometimes the past comes circling back to meet the present.

For this team, the challenge is balance. They must push forward with hungry young players while leaning on the wisdom and experience of veterans. It’s not just about opening night—it’s about building a roster that can withstand the inevitable storms of an NHL season. If Toronto can strike that balance, maybe this is the season when hope turns into something more.