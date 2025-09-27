Canadiens Have Depth in Spades to Overcome Reinbacher Injury

The pessimism surrounding Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Reinbacher’s long-term outlook is palpable at this point. And that’s obviously not specifically with regard to his latest injury, a broken hand poised to keep him out of action for just a month. It’s how he’s gotten injured at around this time for three straight seasons, ever since having gotten drafted, significantly hurting his development in all likelihood. It’s not a worst-case situation regarding a one-time fifth-overall pick, but it most definitely is far from ideal.

It’s easy to look back, put yourself in the Canadiens’ shoes and regret taking Reinbacher when other high-profile options were still available so early in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. While that pick was indeed controversial at the time, no one could have predicted the bad luck Reinbacher would end up experiencing from that point on, making the situation more disappointing than making him a “bust,” especially seeing as he’s just 21.

It’s Not Reinbacher vs. Mailloux

It’s also easy, maybe easier to look back to just months ago and lament how the Canadiens traded away another right-handed defensive prospect in the form of Logan Mailloux. However, as much fun as it may be to play Monday morning quarterback (albeit months after the deal for Zachary Bolduc), one must keep in mind Reinbacher and Mailloux are two very different players, with Reinbacher projecting as more of an all-around defensively sound defenseman and Mailloux an offensively capable power-play quarterback.

So, it really wasn’t a matter of keeping one or the other. It was more of a case of keeping Mailloux or trading for the similarly offensively capable Noah Dobson this offseason, especially with Lane Hutson having scored 66 points in a historic Calder Memorial Trophy-winning rookie season (and the Habs also having taken to playing him on the right side too). Seeing as Dobson is an in-his-prime 25 years old with an elite-level 70-point season under his belt and no one really knows to what degree Mailloux will pan out, if at all, the Habs easily come out ahead, if you’re looking simply at how that right side shakes out.

And that’s what it really boils down to, the fact that neither Mailloux nor Reinbacher were seen as ready heading into 2025-26. Sure, it’s possible, probable even that Mailloux gets a lasting shot with the St. Louis Blues as soon as this season. However, that would be because there’s room for him with the Blues. There wouldn’t have been with the Canadiens, even if you look past Reinbacher. The Habs admittedly may have to themselves eventually, just like many are bracing for them to have to move on from Kirby Dach up front if he fails to pan out as the second-line centre they thought they were acquiring at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft with all his injuries having started to similarly accrue indiscriminately.

Canadiens Set Defensively in 2025-26

By virtue of having so many left-handed defensemen (and Hutson playing on the right), the Canadiens are arguably much more able compensate for a top prospect like Reinbacher failing to live up to his potential than were Dach to down the middle. Of course, top-prospect Michael Hage is still developing with many setting their sights on him eventually taking over for Dach in that role. So, that’s saying a lot. This is not the end of the world.

In the short term, so this coming season, the Reinbacher injury should have absolutely zero effect on how the Canadiens fare in the NHL in the sense he would have been hard-pressed to make the team in the first place. So, from that perspective, especially seeing as it’s only Reinbacher’s hand, fans should be more concerned with the Dobson injury, which he sustained the same preseason game. As Dobson was reportedly taken out as more of a precaution due to some groin discomfort, Reinbacher’s injury isn’t that bad, especially looking at the serious knee one he sustained at around this time last year in comparison.

It’s looking at the situation in the context of that knee injury and all the ones he’s sustained that fans are understandably getting antsy regarding the medium and long terms. However, consider the fact the Canadiens are entering this season with a fairly stacked defense, but also as the youngest projected team in the entire league.

Reinbacher Has Done Nothing Wrong

The defense is poised to grow together for all intents and purposes for many years, hopefully with Reinbacher in the mix, but, unfortunately, not necessarily. Prospects like Bogdan Konyushkov on the right and Adam Engstrom (who can play on either side) and Owen Protz on the left should be reason enough to assess Reinbacher’s bad luck on the injury front as incredibly unfortunate but having relatively little bearing on whether or not this team turns into a legitimate contender.

The Canadiens could most definitely use a healthy, developing-as-we-speak Reinbacher in the system, but things are what they are: out of everyone’s control at this juncture. So, you move past it as much as you can. That’s the best you can hope for, especially if you’re Reinbacher. He more than anyone else is probably down in the dumps, considering the wrong turn his career has taken en route to his NHL dream.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Reinbacher – (Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images)

For everyone else, for the reasons laid out above, this should be a secondary if not tertiary concern. For Reinbacher personally, this is his life. He’s done nothing wrong, here. He didn’t asked to be drafted where he was. He didn’t ask for the Canadiens to trade Mailloux. He certainly didn’t ask for the injuries.

It’s important not to lose sight of how, again, he’s just 21. He’s still young. Whether or not he pans out at this juncture is anyone’s guess, but he does have time on his side. What is for certain is he doesn’t need or deserve the additional negativity piling on right now. So, the positives are these: It’s just his hand, which should heal without issue, at which point he can take his time to develop at his own relative pace. The Canadiens are in a great position to allow him to do so, which is what should matter most to many fans. That he’s able to take the time he needs to get himself back on track is what should matter most, period.