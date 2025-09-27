Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Jacob Markstrom

Now that the New Jersey Devils are back in action during the preseason, expectations for 2025-26 are higher than ever. Their new standard is not just to make the playoffs—the team has made it clear their ultimate goal is the Stanley Cup. Newcomers are making a splash, while their tried and true star players have already hit the ice running. In the final weeks leading up to puck drop for the season opener, this series will take a deep dive into what this season could have in store for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment focuses on starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who has already become a fan favorite after just one season in New Jersey.

Jacob Markstrom: At a Glance

Drafted: 31st Overall (2nd Round) by the Florida Panthers in 2008

Contract Status: Year six of six, $6 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: .900 save percentage (SV%), 2.50 goals-against average (GAA), 26-16-6 record

Career Stats: .908 SV%, 2.71 GAA, 241-212-63 record

2024-25 Season Recap

After a few seasons of spotty, unreliable goaltending, the first step toward becoming a playoff-worthy team was adding an elite goalie. The Devils needed a number one starter, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald answered the call. In June 2024, they acquired Markstrom from the Calgary Flames, in exchange for defenseman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Throughout four seasons with the Flames, Markstrom recorded 105 wins and 15 shutouts, averaging a .906 SV%. He even finished second in voting for the Vezina Trophy in 2021-22, the first and only time he was named a finalist in his career thus far.

Safe to say, fans had sky-high hopes for Markstrom, and their faith was certainly well-placed. The veteran goaltender added yet another layer of experience and talent, which in turn allowed the rest of the team to increase their confidence. He posted a 26-16-6 record, which included four shutouts and a 2.50 GAA. Gone were the days of giving up the first goal game after game. Instead, Markstrom made highlight-worthy saves on a nightly basis. He kicked off 2024-25 with a strong performance, with an especially impressive run during the month of December—he went 8-1-1, including a two-game shutout streak.

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in late January, which left him out of commission until early March. As a result of a sprained MCL in his knee, Markstrom was unable to participate for Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Luckily, backup goaltender Jake Allen saved the day, keeping the Devils solidly in playoff contention. After returning to the lineup, Markstrom had a few rough patches, but closed out the regular season 5-7-1.

But in spite of his post-injury difficulties, Markstrom delivered a standout playoff performance. He finished Round 1 with a .911 SV%, making a total of 164 saves. The Devils’ lone playoff victory was a hard-fought battle for the 35-year-old goaltender, who surrendered just two goals in their double-overtime Game 3 win. In particular, he excelled in high-danger scenarios. NHL goaltenders averaged a playoff high-danger SV% of .806, but Markstrom ranked in the 99th percentile with .911 SV%. He saved 6.1 goals above expected, and his 2.78 GAA was 1.06 better than expected, according to MoneyPuck. All things considered, he had a phenomenal first season with the Devils, bouncing back from his injury and playing a critical role in the team’s success.

2025-26 Expectations

Heading into the upcoming season, Markstrom is expected to remain the Devils’ starting goaltender. So long as he stays healthy, he will act as a catalyst and a steadying presence between the pipes. The organization believes that he can lead the way to a deeper postseason run, and for good reason. Having an elite starter who can make saves on a consistent basis was something that evaded the team for far too long. The goaltending duo of Markstrom and Allen is a large part of why the Devils are expected to be tough competitors in the Metropolitan Division.

So far, Markstrom has started in only one preseason game, playing a single period against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Since the Islanders weren’t playing their starters, it was the perfect opportunity for him to ease back into the swing of things. Unfortunately, Markstrom gave up a goal during the first shot he faced with 4:04 left in the first period. In total, he made two saves before being replaced by Georgi Romanov for the remainder of the game.

Markstrom’s contract will expire at the end of this season, but the Devils have made it clear they want to maintain their current goalie tandem. At the start of free agency, they re-signed Allen to a five-year, $9 million deal, which should encompass the final stint of his NHL career.

During the first press conference of the 2025-26 season, Fitzgerald shared that extension talks with Markstrom have already begun, and that he and his family have expressed a desire to stay in New Jersey. The team is hungry for another Stanley Cup title, and Markstrom is looking to prove he has what it takes to get them there. Considering both of those factors, it should come as no surprise if he re-signs in order to retire as a Devil.

Fans should be excited to see what Markstrom brings to the table in 2025-26. After a strong first season with the Devils, expectations for what he can achieve are through the roof. With 15 NHL seasons under his belt, his winning mindset and elite skills will make him an important veteran leader.