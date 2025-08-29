2 Must-Watch Bruins Games on National TV This Season

Earlier this week, the NHL released its national TV schedule for the 2025-26 season. The Boston Bruins are featured on that calendar 17 times, including their season opener, which will take place on Oct. 8 against Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. These matchups are full of key games and elite opponents; let’s take a look at a few of the most exciting of these contests.

Bruins at Lightning, Stadium Series, Feb. 1, 2026

The Bruins will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in the Stadium Series, marking their first outdoor game since they took on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park during the 2022-23 season. The Bruins have had some memorable outdoor performances, including the two-goal game from Jake DeBrusk in that matchup with the Penguins. This meeting with the Lightning will be the second of two outdoor games in Florida, with the other being the Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers across the state for the Winter Classic.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Beyond the outdoor spectacle, this matchup will likely have playoff implications if the new-look Bruins are able to mesh well enough to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference. The Lightning have been perennial contenders over the large part of the last decade; getting a win in a highly-anticipated outdoor game could go a long way to giving the Bruins momentum as they head into the stretch.

Bruins vs. Rangers, Nov. 28, 2025

One other nationally-televised game on the Bruins’ schedule that stands out is an afternoon matchup with the Rangers the day after Thanksgiving. Original Six rivals whose cities do not get along with one another, these two teams always play each other tough. It always feels like more than just a regular-season game when they meet given their history, which includes the 1972 Stanley Cup Final which saw the Bruins get the best of the Rangers in six games. In recent years, these matchups have typically had playoff implications, however both of these teams are coming off down seasons which saw them miss the playoffs and sell at the trade deadline. This game will be broadcast on TNT and should be must-watch television for any hockey fan.

On top of the rivalry, this game will set the tone for the season series between these two teams. They will play each other two more times, including another nationally-televised contest on Jan. 10 on ABC. November is when the NHL season starts to heat up, and the Bruins will be looking to get a statement win against the Rangers heading into the heart of the season.

Two Key Contests

There is reason to be excited for many of the nationally-televised Bruins games in 2025-26. As the team heads into a period of transition, they will still look to be competitive and make a splash in the Atlantic Division. The outdoor divisional matchup with the Lightning in February will hold playoff implications if the Bruins find themselves on the bubble at that time of year, and there will undoubtedly be a lot of excitement around the rare outdoor game.

The Bruins’ first time meeting the Rangers in the new season will also be highly anticipated for other reasons. The rivalry between these two teams leads to what is almost always a physical matchup, with two fanbases who have no love lost for one another. A win against this Original Six rival would go a long way to building momentum early on in the season. Among others, these will undoubtedly be must-watch games for Bruins fans, and give good reason to be excited for the coming campaign.