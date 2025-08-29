5 Burning Questions for the Bruins Going Into 2025-26

The Boston Bruins have a lot on their “to-do” list this season. Well, they have a lot of ground to make up following last season’s abysmal finish. After a flurry of moves throughout the offseason, we will soon see if the team’s offense will click.

Some players will be looking for rebound seasons after a down year, while others will try to build on the momentum of a career campaign in 2024-25. Either way, there are plenty of questions the team needs to answer as the season goes on or even before it starts.

Here are the most important questions that the Bruins need to answer heading into opening night.

Who Is the Backup Goaltender?

There is no disputing the fact that Jeremy Swayman will be the Bruins’ starter this season, but who will back him up? Right before free agency, management avoided losing one of their biggest prospects, Michael DiPietro, and signed him to a two-year contract. On top of that, Joonas Korpisalo has reportedly been very vocal about his desire to play more.

Presumably, the two goalies will battle it out in camp. However, considering that DiPietro is now on an NHL contract, management will most likely showcase Korpisalo in the preseason in an effort to find a suitable trade partner.

Joonas Korpisalo, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If by the end of the preseason, DiPietro has not won the backup role, he will have to clear waivers before returning to the American Hockey League (AHL). Chances are high he will be picked up by another team, so the Bruins must find a trade partner for Korpisalo if they want to keep DiPietro in Boston.

With Brandon Bussi signing a two-way contract with the Florida Panthers this summer, the Providence Bruins will be dealing with at least one brand new goalie this season.

Will David Pastrnak Reach 100 Points Again?

David Pastrnak impacts all aspects of the game, whether it’s at even strength, on the power play, at 6-on-5, or the few times he finds himself in the penalty box. Either way, when teams see him coming, they smell danger, like Ralph Wiggums.

Pastrnak has tallied at least 100 points in the last three seasons and is halfway to tying Bobby Orr’s franchise record for the most consecutive campaigns with at least 100 points and four seasons from becoming the franchise leader.

One reason for such high production is his ability to stay healthy. In the past three seasons, Pastrnak has played all 82 regular-season games. But that’s not the only reason. He also knows when to pass the puck and when to shoot it.

David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

In 2022-23, when he scored a career-high 113 points (61 goals, 52 assists), he did both well. However, last season, Pastrnak finished with 106 points (43 goals, 63 assists), focusing more on playmaking and not taking shots when he had an open lane.

If Pastrnak focuses on balancing his passing and shooting, and doesn’t place as much emphasis on assists, he should be able to easily hit 100 points again and possibly even set career-high numbers.

Will Any Prospects Get Called Up Early?

With all the reinforcements brought in during the offseason, the question is: what happens to the prospects who are NHL-ready? While some of them might get the call, it will likely be due to injury, parental leave, or bereavement leave – and not a permanent position.

It’s an unfortunate turn for prospects like Dans Locmelis, Ty Gallagher, and Georgii Merkulov that there is almost too much depth on the NHL team for them to separate themselves from the experienced veterans either in Boston or in Providence. While it would be nice to see them make an impact with the big club, there is a very slim chance they will get a prolonged look this season.

The Bruins need players like Merkulov and Gallagher, with the lack of left-handed forwards and right-handed defenseman. That should give them a slight edge over players like Locmelis, but they will need to make an impression on head coach Marco Sturm if they want to stick around past the beginning of October.

Will the Bruins’ Early Season Home Games Impact Their Season?

The Bruins usually have a good balance between home and away games to start a campaign. This season, however, they play five of their first 15 games on the road, including three during their southwest trip to play the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Utah Mammoth.

In 2024-25, Boston played only seven of its first 15 games at home, with a 7-7-1 record. This season, they should be able to establish an identity and home-ice advantage from the jump. While home ice advantage could pay dividends, it has no guarantee that it will, as we saw last season.

In 2025-26, the Bruins will play 10 out of 41 home games at TD Garden in the first month, leaving 31 home games to be divided over roughly four and a half months, or seven home games per month. While that’s not terrible, the Bruins will need to win both at home and on the road if they want a successful campaign. On the bright side, one of their hardest road trips is out of the way in the first month and a half of the season.

Bruins’ Most Crucial Game to Start the Season

It might be a cliché, but the Bruins’ first game of the season is their most important early on. They visit the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8 to open what might be Alex Ovechkin’s final campaign, giving Swayman the ultimate goal-scoring test in game one.

The preseason begins on Sept. 21, 2025, also against the Capitals. Before then, Boston has plenty of questions to answer. These are just five that are still circling the team late in the offseason.