Ranking the Devils’ Last 5 Home Openers

The New Jersey Devils have made opening night at the Prudential Center more than just the first home game of the season — it’s a measuring stick for where the team stands and where it’s heading. With the 2025-26 season just around the corner and opening night less than two months away, I thought it made sense to take a look back and rank the past five Devils home openers, ranked from least memorable to most electric.

* This article excludes the 2020-21 season due to the late start from the COVID-19 pandemic. *

5. October 10, 2024 — Devils 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 4

With Sheldon Keefe behind the bench for his first season in New Jersey, and facing the team he previously coached in Toronto, fans were hoping this home opener would end in a victory for the Devils, especially for their new head coach. Following a sweep over the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL Global Series in Prague, the expectation was for the team to continue their effective play into the home opener in front of the sold-out crowd. Instead, sloppy turnovers and unsuccessful power plays marred the opener.

4. October 12, 2023 —Devils 4, Detroit Red Wings 3

In this season opener for the Devils, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes excelled. After a 112-point campaign during 2022-23, the expectations for the Devils were high. In the opening game of the 2023-24 season, they delivered. Hamilton snapped a third-period tie, and Hughes put up two goals in the win. The atmosphere at The Rock was electric, and an exciting win for the Devils’ fandom.

3. October 15, 2022 — Devils 2, Red Wings 5

The 2022-23 season was a monumental one for the Devils franchise. They finished with a 52-22-8 record and 112 points, the best regular-season record in team history. However, the start of the season was disastrous. The Devils looked flat and disorganized, prompting chants of “Fire Lindy” to rain down from frustrated fans onto then head-coach Lindy Ruff. Hamilton opened the scoring 4:45 into the first period, but the Red Wings responded early in the second with two goals, and despite one more goal from Miles Wood, the Red Wings pulled away to win the game. After suffering a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the season opener just a few days before, the Devils were booed off the ice just 40 minutes into the game.

New Jersey Devils Celebrate (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ironically, this game became a turning point that fans would later laugh about during the remainder of the season. Just weeks later, the Devils ran rampant, going on a 13-game win streak, prompting the memorable “Sorry Lindy” chants.

2. October 4, 2019 — Devils 4, Winnipeg Jets 5 (SO)

This is one Devils fans try desperately to forget. What was set to be an incredible night with Taylor Hall’s return from injury, P.K. Subban’s anticipated debut, and 2019 first-overall pick Jack Hughes playing in his first NHL game. For the opening 30 minutes, the Devils looked like the star-studded team they were projected to be. Blake Coleman had two goals for New Jersey, including a highlight-reel style one-handed shot while falling.

After trailing 4-0 in the final minute of the second period, the Jets began their comeback. Defensive breakdowns, untimely penalties and an all-around collapse opened the door for Winnipeg. The Jets erased the seemingly insurmountable lead the Devils had built, silencing the crowd. The Jets went on to push the game to a shootout, winning 5-4 and foreshadowing a disappointing season. While this game was unforgettable for the wrong reasons, you can’t deny that it is a memorable one in Devils history.

1. October 15, 2021 – Devils 4, Chicago Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Few openers in recent memory match this one. Just 17 seconds into his debut with the Devils, Hamilton hammered home his first goal in black and red, instantly becoming a fan favorite and setting the tone for the night. The Blackhawks pushed back and forced the game into a tense back-and-forth battle, but the spotlight remained on Hughes. He created chances all night, scoring two goals, including an unforgettable overtime goal where he weaved through numerous Hawks, including Patrick Kane, and slid the puck past Kevin Lankinen for the game-winner. The Rock exploded, and Hughes tossed his stick into the crowd in celebration.

For the first time in years, the Devils appeared to be a team with legitimate potential. Hughes’ overtime heroics and Hamilton’s thrilling debut gave fans a sense that the future had finally landed in Jersey.

After three games on the road to start the upcoming season, the Devils will host the reigning Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, at home on Oct. 16 for what will hopefully be an exciting game and the start to a dominant season.