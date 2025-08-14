Bruins Have 2 Prospects That Deserve Your Attention

The Boston Bruins are in an in-between zone as we head into 2025-26. While they are primed for relevance in the Eastern Conference, the days of being a perennial Stanley Cup contender appear to be in the rearview mirror for the time being. That said, with the departure of Bruins’ legends like Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Brad Marchand, the team has opened the door for a new generation to pave the path forward for the black and gold.

Two of the players who stand out as likely to make an impact in the Bruins’ forward group over the coming years are Fraser Minten and James Hagens. Let’s take a look at how these two figure into the Bruins’ plans over the coming years.

Fraser Minten

Acquired from the Maple Leafs in a trade that sent Brandon Carlo to Toronto at the deadline in February, Minten has already made six appearances for the Bruins and 11 in Providence. He’s put up eight total points wearing the Bruins’ colors, seven in Providence, including a hat trick and one goal at the NHL level. He has looked at home on the NHL ice throughout his time in Boston and Toronto, and at just 21 years old, he figures to be on an upward trajectory.

Minten plays a complete game–a remarkable trait for a player of his youth. After joining the Bruins, he started a large majority of his shifts in the defensive zone and exhibited a comfortable 200-foot game. His size, strength, and steadiness at both ends of the ice give him an opportunity to compete for a middle-six center role out of training camp with top-six upside. The Bruins have been thin at that position in recent years following the departure of Bergeron and Krejci, so a steady presence at the center position would be a major asset, particularly for a player on a rookie contract.

James Hagens

Unlike Minten, Hagens will not be on the Bruins’ 2025-26 roster, as the team’s 2025 first-round pick will be returning to Boston College for his sophomore season. That said, Hagens is likely the player in the Bruins’ prospect pool with the highest upside. He had an outstanding freshman season, putting up 37 points in as many games and earning All-Rookie honors in the Hockey East Conference.

James Hagens, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On top of the impact he has already made as a member of Boston College, Hagens has put together an impressive international resume at the 2024 U18 World Championship and the World Juniors. He will likely look to put on some weight and round out his all-around game with another collegiate season playing in the ultra-competitive Hockey East. Hagens represents something that the Bruins have not had in a while: a center prospect with star potential in their system.

Faces of the Future

Minten is NHL-ready and will look to move up in the Bruins’ depth chart throughout training camp and the start of the season. At best, he can provide a solid center presence in the Bruins’ middle six, playing his two-way game. Hagens, while not at the professional level just yet, has star potential. On the trajectory he is on, he will arrive at the NHL level in the not-too-distant future and make an immediate impact. While these two players are at different stages of their development, they are both clearly in the Bruins’ plans for the future. Along with established pieces like David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman, these two figure into the roadmap that the team hopes will bring the city of Boston another Stanley Cup.