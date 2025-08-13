5 Bold Boston Bruins Predictions for 2025-26

Hockey season is so close that we can almost taste it. It is never too early to look at predictions and evaluate where your team stands compared to the rest of the pack. For today, it’s bold predictions season for the Boston Bruins. Here are five bold predictions for them entering the 2025-26 season.

Morgan Geekie Will Have a Second Straight 30-Goal Season

Sounds crazy, right? Who would’ve thought that Morgan Geekie would pop off for not just a career year, but to be the first player not named David Pastrnak to have a 30-goal season. Geekie finally flashed his lethal shot and was unafraid to shoot the puck. His 22% shooting percentage was just as much as his two seasons prior combined. It was truly fun to watch and see him blossom into the type of player that he is.

Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It also helps that he plays with one of the best players in the world in Pastrnak. Their chemistry was off the charts, and the two of them nearly carried the Bruins offensively in the second half of the season. At five-on-five play, the duo accounted for 56.94% of the goal scoring. After Jan. 1, it was 58%.

Geekie signed the big extension this offseason, which was six years at $5.5 million per season. He will certainly be able to live up to it and will be strapped to the top line alongside Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm. That line was able to click towards the end of the season, and they had an eye-opening 16-3 goal differential. A full season of that trio will bode well for the Bruins, and Geekie could very well score another 30 goals. Also, it could lead to Pastrnak winning the Hart Trophy.

David Pastrnak Wins the Hart Trophy

There are so many players that are most valuable in hockey. However, when you break down the true definition of the most valuable player to their team, Pastrnak fits that to a tee. You take him out of this Bruins lineup, and they are burnt toast. He has led the team in scoring in the last three seasons and also has three straight 100-plus point seasons. In addition, since the 2020-21 season, Pastrnak ranks sixth overall in points (454), only behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Artemi Panarin.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The offense runs through Pastrnak, and he is the leader on this team on and off the ice. If the Bruins are even a bubble playoff team, and he delivers on his fourth straight 100-plus point season, there’s no reason why he can’t win the award. And if he does drag the Bruins to the playoffs somehow? Yeah, just hand it to him at that point.

Jeremy Swayman Will Receive Vezina Trophy Votes

This is bold. Bold because of just how poor the 2024-25 season was for Jeremy Swayman. Between the contract negotiations and him missing the start of camp and then joining right before the season started, it was tough from the start. Not to mention, this was the first season where he would be the true number one in net, as the Bruins parted ways with Linus Ullmark. It’s not to say it was the wrong call, but year one of the eight-year, $8.25 million deal was not a success for Swayman.

Swayman had a tough season, finishing with a .892 save percentage (SV%), a 3.11 goals-against average (GAA), and a negative-9.1 goals saved above expected. It was the first time in his young career with the Bruins that his goals saved above expected was a negative. Swayman is a fierce competitor and a guy who wants the net. He’s earned it. He was putting in extra work with goalie coach Bob Essensa to get himself more ready and ahead of the curve. But even though that season was poor, that’s not the norm for Swayman, but more of an outlier season.

If there is any reason to believe in him, look at the World Championships. Swayman was undefeated, posting a 1.69 GAA and a .921 SV%. A shutout victory helped Team USA secure the gold medal for the first time in 92 years. It seems like the type of performance that motivates him coming into this season, and will see him get Vezina Trophy votes for being the goalie he’s believed to be.

Bruins’ Power Play Ranks Middle of the Pack by Season’s End

There was nothing more frustrating than watching the Bruins’ power play try to operate last season. They were often stagnant, but also predictable. Cycling the puck and just waiting for the open lane for the Pastrnak one-time slap shot. The opposition knew what was coming, and they defended it well. The Bruins’ power play struggled, finishing 29th in the league and with a 15.2% success rate.

This Bruins team does lack talent, but that doesn’t mean that they do not have any. They still have Pastrnak, Geekie, Lindholm, a healthy Charlie McAvoy and defenseman Mason Lohrei, who are all capable of contributing with the man advantage. The second unit should still have enough talent to break through.

The bar is low, and it’s almost hard to be as bad as they were during the 2024-25 season again. With a new power play coach, the Bruins could very well get back to being middle of the pack on the power play. That is where they were ranked every season inside this decade.

Bruins Trade One of Their Centers

This reminds me of the Boston Red Sox baseball team. They have a surplus of outfielders and even ones ready in the pipeline. There is a logjam, and any day now they will make a big trade. When you look at this Bruins team, they do have a surplus of centers, and that’s not including seventh overall pick James Hagens. Yes, Hagens will be at Boston College this season, but he is the future franchise center.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One name that continues to pop up is Pavel Zacha. The Bruins have explored trades, and his name is out there. Whether he does get moved remains to be seen. The 2015 sixth overall pick has enjoyed his time in Boston and flipped the script in his career. He had two career years (2022-23 & 2023-24), where he scored 21 goals and had two straight 50-point seasons. Even last season, he finished with 47. He is versatile, skilled, can play on any given line, and his contract is team-friendly. Any contending team needing depth, this is a wise move to make.

The Bruins could also move Casey Mittelstadt, who is in the final year of his deal and could net the Bruins a good return if he elevates his production. These two getting traded easily makes a clearer path for guys like Matthew Poitras or even Fraser Minten to make the roster, even though they should anyway.

Bold for a Reason

The Bruins may not be the best team this upcoming season, but that doesn’t mean that good things can’t happen. A bounce-back season from Swayman is expected, and there’s no denying that Pastrnak and Geekie can’t continue their great chemistry. If the Bruins’ power play improves, that goes a long way toward better success. A bigger trade could happen, and it’ll be something to monitor. Regardless, I am very excited for this 2025-26 Bruins season.