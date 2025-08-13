Predicting How the Blackhawks’ Top Scorers Will Perform in 2025-26

Any Chicago Blackhawks writer worth his or her weight as a sports journalist has covered the team’s quiet offseason. General manager Kyle Davidson wants the younger guys to have more opportunities to play with increased responsibility. So he didn’t make any earth shattering moves. Barring any surprises, there haven’t been too many changes to the roster, particularly with the forward group.

While it makes for a relatively drama-free summer, it does mean we have a good idea of what the opening night roster will look like. With many returning and familiar faces, we can take a look at what to expect from the top five point producers from last season.

#5 – Nick Foligno

The 37-year-old captain Nick Foligno will play out the final season of his two-year, $9 million contract. He finished fifth in scoring last season with 15 goals and 20 assists. Those 35 points were actually the sixth most he’s scored in his 18-season career, so we can’t overlook that production.

Chicago captain Nick Foligno snaps his stick after the empty-net goal against. Another frustrating loss. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/NvsgiSG9Yf — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 11, 2025

But we know that Foligno’s value lies more in his leadership than his offense. He’s taken many of the young Blackhawks under his wing and has proven he cares deeply about this organization. If he can usher in this next generation of the Blackhawks’ core, his tenure will have been a success.

That doesn’t mean he won’t find his way onto the scoresheet, though. With the talent around him and his willingness to go to the front of the net, he easily could score 10 goals and 20 assists. Expect a slight regression from last season, but more of the same from the captain.

#4 – Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi is the most enigmatic player on this list. At times, he shows flashes of incredible offensive talent. Other times, he looks disengaged. He finished last season with 23 goals and 23 assists. That was the fourth most points he’s tallied in his career, but it was the first time he played an entire 82-game season.

Bertuzzi notoriously starts seasons slowly. Perhaps his four-year tenure with the Blackhawks will mirror that pattern, with year one seeing him slow down as he adjusts and year two watching him return to his normal pace.

The expected pace for Bertuzzi throughout his career is much closer to a .60 or .65 points per game pace. If he can find that mojo this season, then he’d finish with between 50 and 54 points. But that’s a lot of “ifs.” Did we see enough last season to convince us he can rediscover that form?

My expectations will be more conservative: 25 goals and 20 assists. He’s never been known as a playmaker, so those 25 goals will be valuable on a team starved for production.

Honorable Mention – Andre Burakovsky

Here, we must make an honorable mention of Andre Burakovsky, one of the few players acquired via trade. He obviously didn’t play for the Blackhawks last season, but if he had, he would’ve bumped Foligno from the list. Burakovsky scored 10 goals and 27 assists with the Seattle Kraken—the third-lowest point total of his career.

At 30, Burakovsky most likely won’t post career numbers this season, but the Blackhawks offer more higher-echelon offensive talent than the Kraken. Depending on who he plays with, he could produce at a higher rate. He’s won two Stanley Cups, scored 20-plus goals twice, and notched 61 points with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22. He has the talent.

Would it be crazy if he scored 20 goals this season? I don’t think so. Let’s slot Burakovsky in for 20 goals and 20 assists.

#3 – Teuvo Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen signing with and returning to the Blackhawks last summer made everyone happy. Aside from the feel-good story, he brought veteran leadership and offensive firepower. He delivered 15 goals and 43 assists, played top-line minutes, and supported the team’s young players.

Those 58 points were the fifth most he’s scored in a season, which makes reacquiring him look like a genius move. However, that also means he most likely won’t eclipse that number.

Teravainen can score and set up plays, scoring 20-plus goals four times and netting 55 assists with the Hurricanes in 2018-19. If the young forwards around him develop this season, he could produce at a similar rate to last season.

17 goals, 42 assists, and 59 points not only seems doable but also right in line with his production the last six seasons.

#2 – Ryan Donato

Ryan Donato’s production this season might be the toughest to predict. He posted career-bests in goals (31) and assists (31). His play generated much debate about whether the Blackhawks should sign him to a long-term contract or trade him while his value peaks.

Eventually, Donato signed a four-year, $16 million contract. But the question still remains: Was last season the top of the mountain for him?

Donato’s stellar play last season earned him a four-year, $16 million contract. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

I haven’t hidden how much I like Donato’s game and what he brings to the Blackhawks. Though statistics are difficult to debate, all signs point to a regression this season. But it won’t be as large as many would’ve had you believe when they shouted, “Trade him before he loses his value!”

With stability secured and the confidence built after last season, Donato will surpass 20 goals and 20 assists. In fact, let’s pencil him in for 22 goals and 31 assists.

#1 – Connor Bedard

Ah, at last we’ve reached Connor Bedard.

I’m just going to come out and say it: this season, he’s going to show everyone why he’s generational.

35 goals (at least) and 50 assists (at least). Point per game player? Check. I don’t care if I look ridiculous at the end of the season. I’m willing this into existence.

From Where Will More Offense Come?

The Blackhawks need to score more goals this season. But if my predictions are remotely close to accurate, offensive output will look largely the same. Aside from Bedard, who is poised to take a leap forward, Frank Nazar shouldn’t be overlooked. He finished with 26 points in 53 games last season. That pace would put him at about 40 points this season. Even if he surpasses 50, the team will still struggle to score.

Thus are the pains of a rebuild. A few players must have unexpectedly strong seasons. Otherwise, the Blackhawks’ top scorers will bear the load once again.