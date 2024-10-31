Should the Blackhawks Be Concerned With Bertuzzi’s Slow Start?

The Chicago Blackhawks are not off to the start they would have liked. Veteran additions during the offseason to support sophomore Connor Bedard promised a more competitive team. In some ways, it has helped, but with a 3-6-1 record to rank fourth from last in the NHL standings, everyone—players and fans alike—is disappointed.

Tyler Bertuzzi was one of the players acquired to reinvigorate a lethargic offense. However, like the team, his first 10 games have not gone according to plan. With two goals and a minus-6 rating, Bertuzzi is still finding his footing in a new city. This is his fourth team in three seasons, so an adjustment period is understandable. Nevertheless, the question remains: how long does he need?

The Blackhawks’ misfortunes do not rest entirely on his shoulders, but a comfortable, productive Bertuzzi would help. A look at his starts since he entered the NHL also raises concerns about how he will fare throughout the rest of the season.

Bertuzzi’s First Ten Games Historically

Bertuzzi does not start strong. His numbers through the first 10 games in each season of his career make that clear – I excluded the 2016-17 season because he only played seven games. The chart below details his goals, points, and plus/minus through the first 10 games.

Season Goals Points Plus/Minus 2017-18 1 6 Plus-2 2018-19 2 5 Minus-1 2019-20 3 10 Minus-1 2020-21 5 7 Even 2021-22 9 15 Plus-10 2022-23 1 4 Minus-2 2023-24 2 3 Minus-1 Only twice has Bertuzzi been a point-per-game player to start a season. Three times, he has registered five points or less, and only two times has he boasted a plus rating. His numbers after being traded to the Boston Bruins in 2023 follow the same trend: one goal, five points, and a plus-4 rating through the first 10 games. These stats are not impressive, but even worse, his totals through nine games with the Blackhawks are his least productive to date.

This is not a “let’s-put-down-Bertuzzi piece,” as hard as that may be to believe. Facts are facts, and so far, they have been discouraging. But there is reason for optimism. Bertuzzi tends to look much, much better after his characteristic slow starts.

Bertuzzi’s Consistent Production for Remainder of the Season

Bertuzzi’s production after the first 10 games should somewhat quell concerns. You can knock him for starting slow, but he does not play on cruise control after settling into a season. In every full season with the Detroit Red Wings (2017-2022), Bertuzzi consistently scored after the first 10 games. Notably, in 2018-19, he finished with 42 points in the final 63 games. Similarly, he finished 2019-20 with 38 points in the last 61 games and 47 points in 58 games in 2021-22 (his 2020-21 season was shortened to nine games due to injury).

Bertuzzi averaged about .7 points per game in those stretches. With 70 games left on the Blackhawks’ schedule, he should finish with around 52 points. Do they expect more from a player who’s being paid $5.5 million? Yes. However, given that only Bedard and Philip Kurashev notched at least 50 points last season, we should welcome this production.

Blackhawks Home Sweet Home

Some lenience should be granted to Bertuzzi as he settles into Chicago. The city is his fourth home in three seasons, but with a four-year contract, he should have security and peace of mind. His previous stops—Bruins and Maple Leafs—were temporary touchdowns in high-pressure cities with teams eying the Stanley Cup. He was expected to help push these teams past the finish line while playing on an expiring contract in Boston and a one-year deal in Toronto.

Bertuzzi did not know what the future held, and that can affect a player’s approach. He may have been gripping the stick a little too tight. Despite that pressure and his slow starts in new cities, true to form, Bertuzzi recovered. He notched 11 points in his final 11 games with the Bruins in 2023 and elevated his game with 5 goals and 5 assists in 7 postseason games. Similarly, he finished with 40 points in 70 games for the Maple Leafs the following season.

Bertuzzi now knows he can plan on being in Chicago. That stability does wonders for a player’s confidence. It is easy to forget that NHLers are people with families and lives outside of hockey. With those priorities stabilized, focusing on hockey without distractions should be easier—meaning more production and better play.

Balancing Patience Without Lowering Expectations

The Blackhawks signed Bertuzzi to increase the team’s offensive output. So far, he has not delivered. His entire career indicates that will change. That does not mean expectations should be lowered. His job is to produce. Should we reach the 20-game mark without him finding his form, then the concern should increase.

In the meantime, head coach Luke Richardson has his hands full trying to jumpstart the entire Blackhawks’ offense. The team’s 29 goals for are nearly the worst in the NHL, and only Ryan Donato has more than 3 goals (my prediction about the Blackhawks scoring more goals this season does not look too good). It seems Bertuzzi is only one of many struggling to put the puck in the net.