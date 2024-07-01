Chicago Blackhawks Sign Tyler Bertuzzi to 4-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a four-year deal worth $5.5 million each season per a report from Daily Faceoff. This is his fourth new team since the start of his 2022-23 campaign.

Report: Tyler Bertuzzi expected to sign four-year, $5.5 million AAV deal with Chicago Blackhawks https://t.co/jIHnVKlFUF — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) July 1, 2024

The 29-year-old forward’s season with the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t go quite as well as general manager Brad Treliving would’ve hoped, but Bertuzzi did start picking up the pace toward the end of the season. Inconsistency plagued him, but a fresh start could do wonders for the Sudbury, Ontario native.

Scoring Power Forward

Bertuzzi isn’t necessarily the most physically imposing player but he’s definitely a pretty big body. He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 201 lbs, as a result, he can bring a physical aspect to his game. With that being said though, he doesn’t use his frame likely as often as he should. He was eighth on the Maple Leafs in hits last season with 98 but as a result, he is fairly disciplined all things considered. He took 21 penalties last season but drew 23 so he essentially canceled it out.

Offensively, the 2023-24 season was one of the worst of Bertuzzi’s career. He scored 21 goals and added 22 assists for a total of 43 points in 80 games. While those numbers are respectable, it was a far cry from what we saw from him during the 2021-22 season with the Detroit Red Wings when he netted 30 goals and totaled 62 points in just 68 games.

Related: 2024 Free Agency Tracker

If a team gets that Bertuzzi, they’ll undoubtedly be getting a steal. If they get the same player we saw with the Maple Leafs, he’s still a good player but not a game-changer.

Fit with Chicago

The Blackhawks have the potential to get a point-per-game caliber player if Betuzzi can return back to his old ways, however more than likely they’ll get a 40-50 point player who can make a difference but does lack consistency. He’s certainly a useful player who can chip in, but counting on him being a key piece of the offense on a nightly basis could be a bit risky.

Tyler Bertuzzi with the Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bertuzzi can be a nice complementary piece to Connor Bedard for the next few seasons. When he is truly at his best, that is exactly what he is. He’s not the flashiest player by any stretch of the imagination, but he can help the teenage star blossom into a more complete player and also score a bit more. Certainly, this is an upgrade over what he had in 2023-24.

The Blackhawks aren’t making it a secret that they do not plan to make the postseason in 2023-24, but this signing can be a good one for them. The upside is there, so taking this chance evidently makes some sense.