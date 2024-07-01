Canadiens Technically Make Free Agent Room by Not Qualifying Ylonen

Now, it’s technically true the Montreal Canadiens opened up a roster spot ahead of free agency. By not giving Jesse Ylonen a qualifying offer general manager Kent Hughes cleared the roster of a young player who had made the 2023-24 opening-night roster, but failed to gain traction up the lineup, scoring just eight points in 59 games last season.

So, the Canadiens effectively opened up a spot ahead of free agency. However, the headline is admittedly misleading in that, while the Habs are fre-er to sign an unrestricted free agent (UFAs) as a result, it’s disingenuous to suggest that’s their plan, when circumstances heading into 2024-25 are (obviously) significantly different.

Armia to Take Someone’s Spot in NHL

For starters, the Canadiens gave Ylonen that shot in part through demoting Joel Armia. Through a slew of injuries, including most notably to Kirby Dach, Armia got another chance. He made the most of it, by scoring a career-high 17 goals last season, ending up the team’s candidate for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy as a result.

So, the Canadiens are unlikely to demote Armia again, especially as he’s heading into his last season under contract. Hughes would presumably like to transform Armia into as many future assets as possible. That involves showcasing him in the NHL. As a result, especially with Dach poised to return, there really isn’t a net gain in roster space, at least not yet.

Of course, Hughes reserves the right to (try to) trade Armia this offseason. If not him, due to his chemistry with Joshua Roy and the likely goal of icing the best possible lineup in the face of higher expectations, someone like Christian Dvorak. He would be the ideal player to move.

Regardless, as it stands now, the Canadiens simply don’t have the room to sign someone, especially into the top six. That’s true in the sense that the one open spot the Habs do have in the top six is logically earmarked for Josh Anderson, at least to start the season. With so much term and money left on the struggling winger’s deal, resigning themselves to keeping him in a bottom-six role, without at least having tried him out on a line with Dach, is likely unappetizing to say the least.

Canadiens Have Their Top Six Set Already

Even if Anderson doesn’t work out in the top six, the Canadiens have an especially young core, that just got younger with the drafting of Ivan Demidov at right wing (Anderson’s position). Demidov is projected to come over to North America in a year and it would make no sense to sign another top-six forward when he’s obviously destined to play a huge role on the team. Unless they’re on the verge of retiring, any new top-six signee would a) expect term and b) only serve as an unnecessary obstacle up the lineup for Demidov as a result.

Ultimately, with Demidov, the Canadiens’ top six for the foreseeable future is largely set. It will likely feature some combination of him, Dach, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook and Roy.

Roy’s inclusion is a testament to how impressive he was as a rookie. Still, he’s the seventh name on the list. there are no guarantees he slots in there eventually. It’s more so a sign the Habs, with a strengthened prospect pipeline, have the theoretical luxury of rolling three-plus lines in the future., but you’re not going to sign someone when a prospect like Emil Heineman, whose skill set better translates to that of a bottom-six forward than Ylonen’s did, is readily available. He was also reportedly close to making it last season.

Of course, Heineman isn’t guaranteed to make it in 2024-25. There isn’t room as things stand currently. However, it just goes to show, if Hughes can shed an unwanted contract, they do already have options available, cheaper options, options that make more sense than taking on a new contract via free agency.

Lessons Learnt from Loss of Ylonen

Determining what to do with Ylonen was ultimately a higher offseason priority for Hughes than signing someone new. Hughes can now move on to the bigger fish he has to fry, namely signing re-signing Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron, restricted free agents who each did get qualified.

Losing Ylonen for nothing is a shame. However, if there’s one thing the Canadiens gain from the experience, it’s that a crowded lineup isn’t exactly conducive to the development of your younger players with NHL potential. Granted, no one can say for sure if Ylonen would have otherwise made it with the Canadiens, but he had undeniably showed potential, playing on the top line with Suzuki a few seasons ago.

Players on the decline like Anderson and Brendan Gallagher and generally speaking whichever UFA fans may have their eyes on, only clog up that pipeline. That Anderson is almost guaranteed another shot in the top six again is proof to that effect. So, despite all the names of UFAs thrown around ahead of free agency, Hughes would do well to remember just Ylonen’s. He’s now one himself. Hopefully, he finds his place on another team, because clearly the Canadiens no longer had a need. They currently don’t for anyone else either.