Draisaitl’s Text to Oilers’ First-Rounder O’Reilly a Positive Sign for Fans

A few rumours were floating around about the future of Leon Draisaitl and whether he’d be sticking around with the Edmonton Oilers. Some of the talk was fuelled at the June 26th year-end press conference when Draisaitl and Connor McDavid faced the media after their devastating 2-1 Game 7 Stanley Cup loss to the Florida Panthers on June 24.

When asked about his expiring contract and whether he’d be signing an extension Draisaitl mentioned, “It’s something going to take a little bit of time [to think about] what I want, what the Oilers want and what everyone wants and go from there. Edmonton has the only chance to sign me, so I guess they are first. I’ll leave it at that. Obviously I love being an Oiler more than anything.” Different pundits around the NHL were trying to read into Draisaitl’s comments causing a bit of an uneasy stir amongst Oilers fans, but you have to believe all the talk was put to rest on the first day of the NHL Draft on June 28.

Oilers First-Round Draft Pick Sam O’Reilly Receives Welcome Message from Draisaitl

Right after the Oilers made a deal to move up to the 32nd position at the NHL Draft and selected London Knights forward Sam O’Reilly came another positive sign for the franchise. Draisaitl sent a thrilled O’Reilly a text message welcoming him to the team.

A warm welcome from Drai 📲🥹 pic.twitter.com/Byr6eEXbro — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 29, 2024

Would a guy looking to sign somewhere else text the Oilers’ most recent draft pick an encouraging message? I don’t think so. That’s why I believe Draisaitl and the Oilers will come to an agreement, either right away when unrestricted free agency (UFA) season begins on July 1 or sometime before training camp.

Ken Holland Won’t Be Around to Negotiate New Deal With Draisaitl

On June 27, Oilers CEO of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson released a statement that general manager Ken Holland would not be signed to a contract extension, thus ending Holland’s five years with the Oilers organization. This move seemed like a foregone conclusion after Jackson was hired last summer but there was still a chance that Holland might stick with the Oilers as a senior advisor. This move clearly puts Jackson, and whoever is hired as the future GM in Edmonton, as the chief negotiators in signing Draisaitl to an extension.

Related: Oilers Worried Over “Double Whammy” Disaster Amid Draisaitl Talks

It’s going to be interesting to see where things end up for Draisaitl, who definitely deserves a raise considering he’s been one of the best players in the NHL over the past half decade. One has to wonder if he’ll take a “Tom Brady” style discount so that the organization can afford to sign quality teammates for both Draisaitl and future UFA candidate McDavid whose current contract is up after the 2025-26 NHL season.

Draisaitl’s Best Chance to Win a Stanley Cup Might Be With Edmonton

NHL players are obviously making a lot of money these days (not as much as the NFL, NBA and MLB) and Draisaitl has already earned a ton of cash in his NHL career. Knowing he will be handsomely paid in his next contract, Draisaitl and his team of advisors are no doubt trying to weigh the pros and cons of trying to sign a new deal for a pay raise that also leaves him in a position to win the Stanley Cup. His best chance might be with his good friend McDavid and the Oilers. I think this current core group of Oilers learned even more valuable lessons on their way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and will be back for another shot. With enough money to retire comfortably already, Oilers brass and fans are hoping Draisaitl signs a new contract extension. The window to win for the Oilers is right now and you have to believe that winning is as important as earning a record payday.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I couldn’t help but think about Draisaitl when I saw Keith Tkachuk crying after his son Matthew Tkachuk won the first Stanley Cup championship in the Tkachuk family. Keith earned over $80 million over his career in the NHL, and never won a Stanley Cup. Sure the money was great, but if you have a competitive bone in your body, you’d still want to have your name on the best trophy in professional sports. Luckily for the elder Tkachuk, he got to see his son fulfill the dream that he obviously never got a chance to realize himself.

Big Decision Looms for Draisaitl and the Oilers

Signing Draisaitl is a big decision for both Draisaitl and the Oilers. Based on his competitive nature and having him reach out to the Oilers’ first-round draft pick, Sam O’Reilly, on draft day you have to believe both sides are going to make it work. Where both Draisaitl and the Oilers eventually end up will definitely set the stage for McDavid’s contract extension, but that’s another story for another day. Right now the focus is on Draisaitl and making the numbers work in Edmonton.