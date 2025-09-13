Blackhawks Sign Spencer Knight to 3-Year Extension

On Saturday, the Chicago Blackhawks announced a three-year, $17.49 million extension with goaltender Spencer Knight. The average annual value (AAV) on the contract is $5.83 million per season. Knight is under contract for $4.5 million for the 2025-26 season, so the new deal covers his 2026-27 through 2028-29 campaigns.

Knight was a highly regarded NCAA prospect who joined the Florida Panthers after two seasons at Boston College. However, his starting position in net was compromised by Sergei Bobrovsky’s seven-year contract signed with the Panthers during the 2019 offseason. In the backup role for Florida over the last three seasons, Knight recorded a 44-25-7 record, a 2.76 goals-against average (GAA), and a .906 save percentage (SV%).

In March 2025, Chicago acquired Knight and a 2026 first-round pick from the Panthers in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round selection. The Blackhawks’ new goalie recorded a 5-8-2 record with a 3.18 GAA and a .896 SV% in 15 starts for Chicago. In his NHL career, the 24-year-old netminder owns a 49-33-9 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Chicago currently sits $18.6 million under the salary cap figure of $76.8 million for 2025-26. With over $57 million in projected cap space for the 2026-27 season, Knight’s extension should not impact the Blackhawks’ ability to add talent around Connor Bedard in the coming seasons.

The Blackhawks have three NHL goalies under contract in 2025-26. Knight will be the highest-paid netminder at $4.5 million, Laurent Brossoit at $3.3 million, and Arvid Soderblom at $2.7 million. Brossoit missed the entire 2024-25 season due to a knee injury that required a pair of surgeries throughout the season. Soderblom was awarded a two-year, $5.5 million contract from Chicago in late July 2025.

Like many teams around the league, the Blackhawks’ prospects are on the ice at Fifth Third Arena this week. Knight and the rest of his teammates are expected to hit the ice next week for 2025 Blackhawks Training Camp; however, an official schedule has not yet been released. Chicago is looking to continue the youth movement that recorded a 25-win season in 2024-25, a two-win improvement over their 23-53-6 record in 2023-24.