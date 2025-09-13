Panthers That Will Step Up in Tkachuk’s Absence

The Florida Panthers will start their season on Oct. 7 as defending Stanley Cup Champions for the second season in a row. They look to replicate the early 1980s New York Islanders and win their third straight championship.

However, they will have to start that journey without forward Matthew Tkachuk. After receiving surgery for the torn adductor he suffered last postseason, he was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and will be out of the lineup for roughly three months. But with the team’s depth, they have a ton of guys who will step up to the plate in his absence.

Sam Bennett

One of his linemates and someone he played with in his days as a Calgary Flame, forward Sam Bennett plays a very similar game to Tkachuk. Last regular season, Bennett scored 25 goals and tallied 26 assists. Last postseason, he went on an absolute tear by finding the back of the net 15 times while assisting on seven other goals through 23 games. As a result, he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy, the first one in franchise history.

He’s shown how much of an asset he’s been to the team over the last five seasons. Because of that, he was awarded a hefty eight-year, $64 million deal worth $8 million per season. He should have no issue stepping up to the plate with Tkachuk out long term.

Sam Reinhart

The other Sam on the team, Sam Reinhart, is just as dangerous with his goal-scoring ability. Last regular season, he lit the lamp 39 times while being credited with 42 assists through 79 games. His point total was the best on the team. In his Cup run, he scored 11 goals and assisted on 12 others through 21 games.

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Since arriving in South Florida, he’s piled up 324 points (160 goals, 164 assists) through four seasons. As a result, he was extended last offseason to an eight-year, $69 million contract worth $8.625 million annually. He has been an absolute phenom and should continue that in the absence of his teammate.

Mackie Samoskevich

With Tkachuk out of the lineup long term, it’s going to give the young forward Mackie Samoskevich some needed playing time. With how he was last regular season, he’s going to make the best of it.

Last regular season, Samoskevich scored 15 goals and was credited with 16 assists through 72 games. His goal total was tied for eighth in the league among rookies. In addition, he was tied for second among rookies in game-winning goals with five. He looks to take a big step in his development, which is why the potential of increased playing time is just what the doctor ordered.

Can the Panthers Make It Without Tkachuk?

The Panthers’ depth has been a huge reason why the team has won back-to-back Stanley Cups in three visits. Of course, that does not mean the team is better off without Tkachuk.

Since arriving in Sunrise, he has been a huge factor in both the regular season and the playoffs. His gritty play style and skill set have come up in historic moments for the franchise. But the team has and will show once again that they can handle adversity with him missing time and still be competitive in the league.