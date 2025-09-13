Bruins’ Defensive Health Major Key in 2025-26 Season

For the better part of the last 20 years, the Boston Bruins have thrived on strong defensive play and leadership from the group anchoring down their blue line. This started with Zdeno Chara in the early 2010s and has continued with the likes of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm in recent years.

With these players, the Bruins have built an identity as a team that wins with structure and reliability from their defensemen, and that remains true as we head into 2025-26 perhaps more than ever following the struggles and injuries of last season. Jeremy Swayman will be looking to bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2024-25, and solid defensive play in front of him will be a prerequisite for him returning to form. Simply put, the Bruins’ success in the Eastern Conference will rely on this group staying healthy and playing to their standard.

A Rocky 2024-25

Last season, the Bruins’ defense was hit hard by injuries. The result was an output that was nowhere near the standard that the black and gold have held in recent memory. Both McAvoy and Lindholm missed extended periods of time, and the result was stretches of vulnerability in front of Swayman, whose save percentage tanked as a result.

The impact of Lindholm and McAvoy’s absences was stark. In games in which both of these players appeared, the Bruins allowed nearly a half-goal less than in games in which one or both were absent. While likely not a Stanley Cup contender, they were a competitive team when their blue line was healthy; when they were not, the Bruins were flat out one of the worst teams in hockey.

Impact Presences

Not many teams in the NHL rely as heavily on having a healthy defensive group as the Bruins do. McAvoy is a leader who is the heartbeat of the team and a potential future captain. He plays reliably on the back end, quarterbacks the power play, and provides a much-needed physical presence to be reckoned with. Lindholm is as solid as number two defensemen come, playing a reliable two-way game. Together, these two make up one of the best top pairings in the NHL when both are healthy.

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Further down the lineup, the Bruins lack the depth to replace these two, as we saw a season ago when they went down. Mason Lohrei is a strong offensive-minded option to middle out the defensive group, but is not capable of stepping in for a superstar like McAvoy. Without their top two options, they are overmatched by the high-powered offenses like those of the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The impact of McAvoy and Lindholm’s presence in the lineup and Swayman’s play is also massive. Their absence led to inconsistent play in front of the Bruins’ netminders last season, which resulted in chaos around the crease and poor performances from both Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo at times.

Health Matters

If McAvoy, Lindholm, and the rest of the defensemen can stay healthy in 2025-26, the Bruins should be competitive in the Eastern Conference. Swayman’s play should improve from a season ago, and it is likely that they will be relevant in the playoff picture. That said, if one of these players goes down, the Bruins simply do not have the depth to replace them. Without a healthy McAvoy and Lindholm, it will likely be another season of disappointment and spotty play, and it is unlikely that Swayman will be able to bounce back from a down season.