Rangers Bet on Quality Over Quantity in Prospect Pool

The New York Rangers don’t have a lot of prospects, resulting in one of the worst farm systems in the NHL. It was noticeable in the first game of the Rookie Series, with the team outplayed by the Philadelphia Flyers and only forcing overtime thanks to a few bad goals allowed by Carson Bjarnason.

The bet that they are making, whether it’s by choice or by default, is on quality and not quantity in their prospect pool (the guess is that this is by default after years of pushing to contend). The NHL team is trying to win now, even if it needs a reset, and the prospects will hope to round out a roster aiming to compete for a Stanley Cup title.

Gabe Perreault as the Difference Maker

If there’s one player in the system who can develop into a star, it’s Gabe Perrault. In 37 games at the college level last season, he scored 16 goals and 32 assists and showed off the skill to become an elite winger someday.

Gabe Perreault, New York Rangers (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Perreault is the player the Rangers hope goes from college straight to the NHL and is impactful from day one. The team has plenty of top-six talent, but could use another winger, with Chris Kreider traded to the Anaheim Ducks in the summer.

Perreault didn’t do much in the Rookie Series, although it’s worth noting that it’s hard to read into the game much, if at all. The Rangers didn’t play him much, and considering this game is before the preseason, they are preparing for him to be ready to go for the regular season, whether it’s in the NHL or the American Hockey League (AHL). That said, a few standouts from the game showed what they can do for the NHL team.

Scott Morrow Can Become the Depth Defense Option

The Rangers acquired Scott Morrow in the K’Andre Miller trade. The 22-year-old defenseman didn’t have a path to the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes, a team with a deep defense. He does have a path with the Rangers and can become a key part of their quick turnaround after the unit struggled last season.

Morrow had two assists and was great throughout the game. He blocked shots and played the shooting lanes to limit the Flyers from finding good looks on the net. Morrow was also the two-way player that the Rangers were hoping he’d become for a unit that needs another two-way presence.

Adam Fox anchors the top pair and does it all. However, the Rangers need a second-pair option who makes an impact on both ends. Morrow looks poised to become that player and won’t need much time developing to become that.

Dylan Roobroeck as a Wild Card

The prospect gurus are well aware of Dylan Roobroeck’s brother, Ryan, an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) standout who is a top 10 hopeful in the 2026 Draft. Hartford Wolf Pack fans know the older Roobroeck as a 20-goal scorer and one of the few bright spots from the 2024-25 season.

Roobroeck, at 222 pounds, is the bigger forward with scoring instincts. He doesn’t have a standout shot or a burst of speed, but finds the open shots and makes the most of them. It’s why he can become the third-line skater on the Rangers and add both a scoring presence and a physical one.

Other High-End Prospects in the Rangers System

The other big name to keep in mind is Brennan Othmann, the winger who’s been a top prospect in the system for years. He’s known for his shot and showed flashes last season with the Rangers, making him the player who is poised to keep his spot with the NHL team this time around.

There’s also Dylan Garand, a goaltender who wasn’t at the Rookie Series (because he’s been with the Rangers for years) but is entering a pivotal season with the Rangers. He’s one of the top goaltenders in the AHL and can have a big season with the Wolf Pack. More importantly, he can emerge as Igor Shesterkin’s backup.

Will This Keep the Rangers’ Contending Window Open?

There’s a chance that the above-mentioned prospects all make the NHL roster and, more importantly, become star players. That said, the lack of prospects will most likely set this team back, and if the Rangers aren’t great, they don’t have the reinforcements to help.

The problem is that if the Rangers don’t bounce back this season, they’ll need a reset where they refuel the pipeline. They can use a retool like the New York Islanders just experienced, and it will start with an Artemi Panarin trade or the like. Otherwise, the reluctance to retool could leave the Rangers looking a lot like the Pittsburgh Penguins (which would be a bit ironic considering they just hired Mike Sullivan).