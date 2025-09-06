Bruins’ Swayman Set to Bounce Back in 2025-26

Jeremy Swayman has been a fan favorite in Boston in recent years. Since debuting for the Bruins in 2021, he has played with poise and athleticism, along with a flair that has made the city fall in love with him. His outstanding play alongside the Bruins’ other star goalie, Linus Ullmark, earned him an eight-year deal, which was inked leading into last season. With that contract, Swayman is set to be a member of the Bruins through the 2031-32 season.

In an unfortunate turn, Swayman’s play regressed meaningfully in 2024-25, a concerning sign given the Bruins’ massive commitment to their netminder. This campaign will be a telling one; if he is able to turn things around, the Bruins should feel good about being relevant in the Eastern Conference. If he is not, the Bruins will likely struggle to compete in the Atlantic Division and will have some difficult questions to answer about their future in goal. Fortunately, there are signs that point toward Swayman bouncing back.

Swayman’s Disappointing Campaign

Swayman struggled a season ago, unlike he had ever before in his NHL career. His save percentage declined from .916 in 2023-24 to a meager .892 in 2024-25, nearly tripling the number of games that the Bruins lost in regulation with him in goal. His goals-against average soared from 2.53 to a lukewarm 3.11. The goalie was far from the only issue facing the 2024-25 Bruins, as they finished fifth-to-last in the entire league; however, Swayman’s play was unexpectedly subpar.

Boston Bruins Jeremy Swayman (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

There are many possible contributing factors to Swayman’s underperformance. He did not sign his deal with the Bruins until just before the start of the season, which meant that he missed training camp and did not have a normal preseason by any stretch. Plus, the two best defensemen on the Bruins, Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, also went down with injury, contributing to subpar play in front of the Bruins’ goal. It was also Swayman’s first time being asked to carry the workload of a true number one netminder, playing 58 games, where in the past he never surpassed 44. It is likely that all of these factors played a role in his inconsistency.

What Lies Ahead for Swayman

With the rocky 2024-25 campaign behind him, Swayman will be looking to bounce back as we head into this season, and there is reason to believe he will do just that. First and foremost, he has had a normal offseason. He will have the benefit of a full training camp and preseason, something that will give him a huge leg up over a season ago. Many players – goaltenders especially – thrive on preparation and consistency, two things that Swayman will be able to lean on this offseason. McAvoy and Lindholm will also be back, and it is likely that the Bruins’ goalies will have a healthier defensive group than they did a season ago.

Another big factor that will give Swayman an advantage in 2025-26 over a season ago is experience. He is only 26 years old, and last season was the first in which he had to bear the workload of a true number one goalie in the NHL. Having gone through the adversity of last season, Swayman certainly gained a better understanding of how to carry the load of being the Bruins’ go-to guy.

Swayman’s Bounce Back Opportunity

The 2025-26 season is a bounce-back opportunity for Swayman, and all signs point towards him returning to his elite form from seasons prior. The Bruins are still retooling after the departures of Brad Marchand, David Krejci, and Patrice Bergeron. With offense in flux, goaltending is a non-negotiable. Swayman’s play will go a long way in determining the success of the Bruins in the near future.