Stuart Skinner & Peter Aubry: The Goaltending Test That Will Define the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are standing at a crossroads as the 2025–26 NHL season kicks off. Everyone knows the team’s big offensive stars will show up. But what about the goalie?

Peter Aubry, the Oilers’ new goalie coach, has one clear, no-excuses job: help Stuart Skinner find the kind of consistency Edmonton desperately needs between the pipes. Because if Skinner can’t lock it down, all the firepower in the world won’t be enough to get the Oilers over the playoff hump.

Meet Peter Aubry—The Calm in the Storm

So, who is Peter Aubry? He’s far from a flashy name, but he’s a solid hockey lifer who knows goalies inside and out. Aubry played professionally in North America and Europe, then spent years coaching and developing goalies, most recently with the Chicago Blackhawks organization and Nebraska–Omaha. He has a reputation for being calm, patient, and methodical—precisely what a goalie like Skinner needs.

Congrats to #Omaha associate coach Peter Aubry on being named the Edmonton #Oilers goaltending coach!#GoMavs pic.twitter.com/1UnmTTLJX7 — Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) July 14, 2025

With Aubry, there’s no hype, just steady work to build fundamentals and confidence. That kind of work is not flashy, but in the NHL crease, steady often beats spectacular.

With Stuart Skinner, the Talent’s There: But Can He Stay Steady?

Skinner has shown he can steal games and make jaw-dropping saves. But he’s also had his share of rough patches. Last season wasn’t his best—a 2.81 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. That’s not terrible, but it’s not what you want if you’re chasing a Stanley Cup.

In the playoffs, Skinner was a mixed bag. He put up three shutouts and manufactured some clutch moments. But he also had some shaky outings that left fans and coaches wondering if he could handle the pressure night after night.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the second period in game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Here’s the harsh truth: when the Oilers faced the toughest teams, Skinner’s numbers weren’t outstanding. That’s a red flag. Consistency during the postseason isn’t just nice to have—it’s essential. And Skinner hasn’t been there yet. The question is whether he can get there. The point? Aubry has work to do.

There’s No Plan B for the Oilers: The Pressure Is Real

The Oilers haven’t brought in a veteran goalie to challenge Skinner or soak up minutes. There’s Calvin Pickard as the backup, but no established starter waiting in the wings. The message is clear: this season, Skinner is the guy.

That’s a big vote of confidence in the Oilers’ young goalie. But it’s also a significant risk. If he struggles, there’s no easy fix. It all comes down to how Aubry and Skinner work together to get him firing on all cylinders.

What Aubry Brings to the Table

Aubry’s not about gimmicks or quick fixes. His coaching focuses on sharpening technique, controlling rebounds, improving positioning, and, crucially, building mental toughness. For the 2025–26 Oilers, it’s about refining a goalie who already has the tools but hasn’t put it all together consistently.

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard (Oilers design by Jim Parsons.

Goalie photos by Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers) (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If you listen to Skinner, he knows the stakes. He’s said he wants to set the bar high this season—no more hiding or excuses. He’s focused on getting stronger mentally and physically, and the coaching staff believes he’s committed to doing the work. That’s the mindset the Oilers need. Because with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and company leading the charge, goaltending is the piece that could either make or break this team’s Stanley Cup chances.

The Oilers’ Bottom Line—The Clock Is Ticking

For Edmonton fans, this season will feel different if Skinner can become the consistent backbone the team needs. It will quiet the naysayers. Peter Aubry’s role is enormous, though—he’s the one who can help Skinner find that next level. All eyes are on Aubry now. The time to work is here. The 2025–26 NHL season is just around the corner.

Because when the puck drops, it’s not about potential or promise. It’s about results. The question isn’t “Can Skinner get it done?” It’s “Will Skinner get it done?”

And the Oilers? They’re counting on both Skinner and Aubry to deliver.