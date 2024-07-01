Report: Florida Panthers Sign Sam Reinhart to 8-Year Deal

The Florida Panthers have signed forward Sam Reinhart to an 8-year, $69 million deal for an average annual value of $8.625 million, according to AP writer Tim Reynolds.

Sam Reinhart: $69 million, eight years to stay with the Panthers, per source. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 1, 2024

Reinhart spent seven seasons with the Buffalo Sabres before being traded to the Florida Panthers in 2021 for a first-round draft pick (Jiri Kulich) and goalie Devon Levi. In three seasons with Florida, Reinhart scored 121 goals in 242 games, including a career-high 57 in 2023-24.

What Reinhart Brings to the Table

Reinhart flashed potential as a member of the Sabres, scoring between 22 and 25 goals in six of his seven seasons. It wasn’t until the move to Florida that things really took off for him, though. He has since proven himself to be an effective net-front presence, scoring 30 goals twice before netting an incredible 57 goals in 2023-24.

Related: 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Reinhart has good hockey sense and a knack for finding open spaces, especially in front. He has a quick release and pounces on pucks in the tough areas. He has also learned to play a complete game, putting in the best defensive work of his short career over the last few years.

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Offensively, there is little doubt that he has benefitted from playing with much better talent than he had in Buffalo. But credit has to be given to him for taking advantage and taking his all-around game to another level. He is a 200-foot player and has kicked it into another gear from a competitive standpoint.

Fit with the Panthers

At 28 years old, Reinhart is in his prime as an offensive player and was a crucial part of the Stanley Cup championship this past season. Reinhart became a force on the power play during his time in Florida and will continue to give the Panthers an elite power play even if he doesn’t come close to the 27 goals he buried on the man advantage last season.

Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers celebrates his game winning goal in overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

Reinhart’s role will be self-explanatory if only because of the size of his cap hit. He can slide between the top two lines, fit on the top power play, and play in all situations. He might not replicate his offensive numbers from a year ago, but he is an elite scoring center and a crucial piece for the Panthers.

That said, the Panthers are getting a very good two-way center who will provide offense on the top line and the power play. Though he will be hard-pressed to match last season’s goal output, a return to 35 goals or more would be more than enough to justify the sizable raise from the Panthers.