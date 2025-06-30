Florida Panthers Sign Brad Marchand to 6-Year Deal

The Florida Panthers have signed winger Brad Marchand to a 6-year deal worth $5.33 million per year ($32 million total), per Elliotte Friedman.

Marchand experienced a rejuvenation of sorts after being traded to the Florida Panthers from the Boston Bruins for a conditional 2027 second-round pick at the trade deadline. He immediately fit in with the Panthers, becoming an impact player en route to his second Stanley Cup, resulting in back-to-back titles for the team.

How Marchand Did in 2024-25

Coming into the season, Marchand had been consistent. He posted back-to-back 67-point seasons and was on a similar pace prior to being traded to the Panthers. His 21 goals and 47 points were solid, but the Bruins were floundering for the first time in years.

Marchand only had a 10-game regular season run with the Panthers, scoring two goals and four points. When the playoffs began, however, is when he really made his presence felt and made the trade an outright steal for Florida.

Marchand was immediately a factor, tallying three points in the five-game series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Against the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was the difference-maker. He scored three goals and had eight points, including a goal and two assists in Game 7, as the Panthers came back to topple the Leafs.

Marchand had a quiet Eastern Conference Final, but was again dominant in the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. He had six goals in the six-game Final, including two in a pivotal Game 5 win. If not for Sam Bennett, Marchand may have walked away with the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

What Marchand Brings to the Table

At 37 years old, this isn’t going to be the Marchand of five years ago who scored 32 goals and 80 points. He certainly isn’t going to be the Marchand of seven years ago who scored 36 goals and a career-high 100 points. But on this Panthers team, he won’t need to be as long as he can be a force in the playoffs.

That said, he is still among the upper crust of left wingers in the NHL. He has the skill and experience to fit seamlessly on one of the top two lines, play in all situations, and deliver in crunch time when needed. He has been amazing for the Panthers in a limited frame of time, and has been an excellent fit for the lineup and culture Florida brings to the table.

How Marchand Fits With the Panthers

Given his landing spot, Marchand’s current skill set is an excellent fit. He is still capable of being a 25-goal, 60-point winger on the second line. He already had a championship pedigree when he arrived, and now he’s done it with virtually the same group as last season. It gives the Panthers an edge over virtually anyone.

His regular-season contributions are important, but Marchand is being signed for the postseason. Coming off his run with the Panthers, where he scored 10 goals and 20 points in 23 games while constantly coming up big, he is being asked to do the same in his new digs.

If he can replicate his playoff run with the Panthers–and earlier playoff runs with the Bruins–then this signing is a home run. It is always a risk to pay big bucks to someone who is a hop, skip, and a jump away from turning 40, but Marchand looks rejuvenated. He still has all the potential to be a force in the playoffs once again, and that could mean the difference between a Cup or bust.