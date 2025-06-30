Takeaways From Day 1 of Blackhawks Development Camp

June 30 was a busy day as it marked the first day of the Chicago Blackhawks’ development camp. As per the Blackhawks’ new usual, it was off-ice.

The first day consisted of fitness testing, introductions, and mental skills. My colleague, Gail Kauchak, and I attended and had the opportunity to speak with some of the prospects, as well as hear from Rockford IceHogs’ head coach, Jared Nightingale.

Here are some tidbits.

Nightingale Speaks on Development

First, we heard from Jared Nightingale. He was hired as Rockford’s head coach in May, replacing Mark Eaton. He was on the Icehogs coaching staff for three years before taking a head coaching job with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL last season, and then returned. He described the “whirlwind” of selling his house in Rockford and then getting a new home there last month.

However, his eagerness to aid player development in Rockford was evident.

On Seeing Players Have Success from Rockford to the NHL

“I think that’s one of the best parts of the job. [Alex] Vlasic is a good example of a guy that came down and played big minutes, but he was really coachable. But ultimately, to play pro hockey, and then to be in the American League, and how good it is, players are one step away from their dream. It’s awesome to see them, especially when they follow through and make it.”

On What Third Overall Pick Anton Frondell Could Be

“Honestly, just getting here, I probably know just as much as you guys. You see the highlights in the draft. I met him. I mean, even when I played, I haven’t met any Swede that wasn’t humble, that didn’t work hard. Good human, but you see his size and his skill. I think that’s something to be really excited about as a Blackhawks fan.”

On Developing Profiles of Some of the Players

“We’ve already started to meet. It’s still somewhat early in the summer. We’re going to meet with Coach [Jeff] Blashill and his staff next month. I also think, as a player, you know, looking back, it’s nice when a new coach comes in. Clean slate for everybody. You want to listen and learn from things of the past. But also, it’s a clean start for these guys. First impressions are big, and I’m excited to come in with that clear mindset. Everybody has equal opportunity.”

He also noted that he and Blashill will discuss their teams, so they can try to maintain the same identity, as this makes the transition easier for players moving from Rockford to the Blackhawks. Nightingale values a strong work ethic team, as do the Hawks.

From development camp today.✨



Anton Frondell, Václav Nestrašil, and Mason West!#Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/CC4JIEM4NQ — Brooke (@brooke_lofo) June 30, 2025

Prospects Reflect on Their Journeys

As for players, most of the 2025 draft class was available to speak with. I talked to Nathan Behm, Mason West, Julius Sumpf, and Parker Holmes.

Behm On His Season

Nathan Behm had 31 goals and 66 points in 59 games with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL (Western Hockey League), which was a 35-point increase from 2023-24.

“I think I had a good offseason last year, and I came into the season really strong and better. So I think I had a good start to the season, and I kind of just took off throughout the whole year. I think my offensive production was really good this year, so I am just going to try to keep getting better.”

Holmes On His Injury Recovery

Parker Holmes was limited to 21 games this season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL due to injury. I asked how he was feeling.

“I’m feeling much better. I had shoulder surgery about four months ago, so another two months until I’m fully healthy. But it’s getting better.”

Related: Meet the Blackhawks 2025 Draft Class: Reaction & Analysis

For a fun tidbit, Holmes shared that his Brantford teammates, Nick Lardis and Marek Vanacker (who are also attending development camp), both reached out to him right away after he was drafted, which is very cool.

Sumpf’s NHL Dream Realized

Julius Sumpf was one of the best stories for the Blackhawks because, as a 20-year-old overager who was passed on in previous drafts, he finally got his name called. So I asked him to walk me through how he felt when he finally got the call.

He had 65 points in 58 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League)

“Obviously excited. I didn’t get drafted two years in a row, which obviously hangs on you a little bit. You always hope to, but it didn’t happen. But this year I had a good feeling. We had a good run with Moncton this year in our league, and a great team this year. So, you know, I knew my possibilities to get drafted were better than before, but I’m really happy how it worked out.”

Sumpf also told me that fellow German Lukas Reichel grew up close to him, which is a very small world!

He also remarked, “When you have fun playing, you always play better,” as part of his response when I asked him what clicked for him this year. It is so true in hockey.

Regarding Mason West, I will feature him separately, as we had a longer conversation. So stay tuned!

Day two of development camp on July 1 will feature remarks from general manager Kyle Davidson, as it is also the opening day of free agency.