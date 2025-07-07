Blackhawks’ Prospect Mason West Has a Unique Background

If there is one Chicago Blackhawks prospect from the 2025 draft class that fans have been intrigued by, it’s Mason West.

After all, the Blackhawks traded both their 2025 second-round picks (and a 2027 fifth-round pick) to the Carolina Hurricanes to acquire the 29th overall pick, which was used to select him.

General manager Kyle Davidson said on draft night (June 27) that the “sky’s the limit” for West with the skillset he possesses.

With that, I got to speak with West at development camp on June 30 to learn more about him.

West’s Chicago Roots

Fans have been eager to learn more about West, particularly due to his background, which includes being a high school quarterback and hockey player. He will play football for the last time in his senior year, but after that, it’s nothing but hockey. Moreover, he had a preexisting love for Chicago that added to the intrigue.

We began our conversation by discussing his Chicago roots. He mentioned on draft night that he had family in Chicago, including his uncle. He told me, “It’s nice to know they’ll always be here. So it’s nice to have that support system around me.”

I mentioned that there was a video of him saying the Blackhawks were his favorite team when he was growing up. He responded, “They were. Yeah, I love the Patrick Kane era and Jonathan Toews. My dad is from Chicago. He’s from Decatur. So, he brought Chicago sports into our household a little bit. So, it’s super fun to kind of know a little bit about the Blackhawks, Bulls, and Cubs.”

Furthermore, he said his favorite Hawks player was Patrick Kane.

With that, the Blackhawks selecting West seems like a meant-to-be pick.

West’s Hockey Profile

West drew a lot of eyeballs last season, as he had 27 goals and 49 points in 31 games with Edina High School in Minnesota. Then, he went to the Fargo Force of the USHL (United States Hockey League), where he had nine points in 10 games.

Mason West, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Davidson loved everything about his profile, including his size (6-foot-6, 218 pounds), athleticism, and skating. The Blackhawks also see his football background as an asset, as director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey said, “He brings that quarterback mentality to the ice, because when he’s entering the zone, he’s always scanning the zone on what plays to make, and he’s comfortable with contact. He doesn’t shy away from that type of stuff.”

Next season, he will start by completing the football season in Edina before rejoining Fargo. What comes after is Michigan State in 2026-27.

I asked Mason what he was most looking forward to at MSU, “I think meeting new people. Obviously, it’s a small world, and you meet like the Nightingales. [Adam Nightingale is the MSU hockey head coach.] I had an interview with Buffalo, and his brother was also part of their organization. So, I kind of met three Nightingales. So, it’s kind of cool to feel more comfortable with that Michigan State decision and meet more people about it and talk to them about it.”

The third Nightingale refers to Jared Nightingale, the head coach of the Rockford IceHogs. We spoke with him on June 30 as well, and when he was asked about West, he called him a “physical specimen” and was happy about him attending MSU.

As far as his play goes, I asked West what he is working on, “I think one of the things, is being a tall guy, you really have to work on your leverage and mobility. I think I do a good job with that. With football, I think it’s all mobility, whether it’s in your ankles, knees, or your hips and glutes.”

He continued, “Being a tall guy, it’s kind of hard in the gym to stay consistent with your training, so I’m really toned in. Make sure you polish up the little things that can help you on the ice. Not just my skating, but be more mobile on my edges and kind of be more flexible in the gym in those areas, for sure.”

West Brings Another Element to Chicago Pipeline

The Blackhawks are very enthusiastic about the kind of impact forward West could be when he fully develops, especially after going through the MSU hockey program.

But for now, the 17-year-old embraced it all at development camp, revealing loving busy days, being excited to meet everyone, and learn new things.

In true West fashion, he told me he brings a football with him everywhere (except the draft), mentioning it’s a good way to get everyone together. Case in point, he was throwing the football around to his fellow Blackhawks prospects while they were on the beach.

West came across as personable and affable. I think Hawks fans will enjoy hearing from him in the future.

When I asked him if he considered himself an extrovert, he replied, “I don’t know. I just like being me. I think I’m an introvert sometimes. I like to be alone and relax, but I also love to talk to people, and hang out, and have fun. So, I think I’m a little moderate in that case.”

And that first part of his response of “being me” is precisely why Chicago was eager to add him to their pipeline, because his makeup is just him, and they’re hoping they struck gold.