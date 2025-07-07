Devils Prospects Make a Difference With Hospital Visits

On the first on-ice day of New Jersey Devils Development Camp, the prospects participated in something much bigger than hockey. Following their skate, the skaters split into two groups. The first half traveled to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark; the others headed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

The main objective was simple: To give a smile to those going through a rough time. Whenever the players entered a room, especially one of a child, there was an evident sparkle in the patients’ eyes.

Ethan Edwards posing for a picture after coloring and bonding with a patient for upwards of a half hour. (Photo: Daniel Amoia / The Hockey Writers) Josh Filmon and Ben Kevan pose for a picture with a young patient. (Photo: Daniel Amoia / The Hockey Writers) Devils prospects in the lobby of Cooperman Barnabas. (Photo: Daniel Amoia / The Hockey Writers) Artem Barabosha, despite not knowing much English, found his own way to make an impact by playing the guitar and singing. (Photo: Daniel Amoia / The Hockey Writers) Devils prospects make meals for patients. (Photo: Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center)

Making a Difference

At both hospitals, players engaged patients with activities like coloring, cooking, playing mini stick hockey, and just chatting.

“So much joy. This is so beautiful,” said the mother of Blake, a young patient whose face lit up when Devils prospect Mikael Diotte approached him to color. “I thank god we aren’t in the hospital too often. He was so sad (being here), then they told him (the Devils) were coming, and he was like ‘Ah!’. He became very excited,” she said.

Devils’ prospect Mikael Diotte coloring with his new best pal, Blake. (Photo: Daniel Amoia / The Hockey Writers)

For many prospects, like just-drafted Ben Kevan, it was their first time representing the organization at a community initiative. For others like Ethan Edwards, who was drafted in 2020, it still held the same level of importance.

“The community does so much for us. The ability to give back is huge, not only using our platform and our abilities to entertain, but to give back and support the community as a whole,” Edwards said to The Hockey Writers. “For those kids, they’re probably not in the greatest position right now, so the ability to bring a smile to their faces is something that I can do, and something that can make their day a little brighter,” he added.

Like many of his teammates, Edwards went above and beyond to make sure each and every patient he came across received genuine attention. Within a few minutes, even the shyest of kids warmed up to the prospects, giving them a much-needed distraction from some dark times.

The players handed out complimentary Devils beanies to every patient they came across. This isn’t a one-and-done either; Devils players regularly conduct hospital visits mid-season, making sure to connect with those who need it the most.

It was a powerful reminder of the impact players can have beyond the rink. The prospects’ efforts reflect the organization’s ongoing mission to make a difference in the community, one smile at a time.