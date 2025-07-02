Devils’ Development Camp Scrimmage: Sights and Sounds

On Wednesday morning, New Jersey Devils season ticket holders packed the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House to watch the team’s annual Development Camp activity. While it was initially scheduled to be a 3-on-3 tournament, it was changed to a Team Red vs. Team White scrimmage due to the large number of players in camp.

That probably worked out better for fans, as they got to see some of their favorite prospects in real game action. It was split into two, 22-minute running time halves. The first was 5v5; the second was 4v4. Here were the rosters. Goals are in bold. Scroll to the shootout section to see some videos.

New Jersey Devils prospects pose for a picture before the 2025 Development Camp Scrimmage. (Photo: Daniel Amoia / The Hockey Writers)

Scrimmage Recap

P1, 16:40 – Matyas Melovsky (White) denied point blank by Jakub Malek (Red) after Cam Squires made a perfect backhand feed in front of the net to set him up.

P1, 15:10 – Wild scramble in the crease but Mikhail Yegorov (White) stays strong and keeps the puck out.

P1, 13:30 – Chase Cheslock (White) on a 2-on-1 with Squires, who just misses the far post.

P1, 12:30 – Big shot block by Charlie Leddy (White), who flexes his leg a bit in pain. He’s okay though. His teammates tap their sticks on the boards in support.

P1, 10:20 – Riley Fitzgerald (White) in on a partial break, denied by Malek.

Trenten Bennett (Red) in for Jakub Malek in goal.

P1, 8:35 – Melovsky powers his way to the crease but Bennett denies him.

P1, 8:11 – Bennett with a great glove save on Gustav Hillstrom (White).

P1, 4:15 – Chase Cheslock (White) with a nice spring pass to Squires, who goes in 1-on-1 and just misses a snap shot short side.

P1, 2:45 – Jeremy Hanzel (White) finishes a check hard on Artem Barabosha (Red), drawing some “Ooh”s from the crowd.

P1, 1:35 – Kody Dupuis (Red) with a quick shot denied by Yegorov.

P1, 0:58 – Ethan Edwards (Red) dangles his way through a few defenders, sets up Ben Kevan (Red) for a one-timer but he’s denied by Yegorov.

P1, 0:22 – Leddy (White) with a rebound chance denied by Bennett.

Game switches to 4v4 for the second half. Veeti Louhivaara (White) in goal for Yegorov.

P2, 21:33 – Squires denied point blank by Bennett on a 2-on-1, Bennett with an athletic side-to-side to stop the rebound too.

P2, 19:16 – Kevan works his way through, stopped by Louhivaara in tight.

P2, 17:46 – Cheslock denied by Bennett on a backhand in tight.

P2, 16:53 – Shane LaChance (Red) on a partial break for about 100 feet, denied by Louhivaara.

P2, GOAL 16:12 – Luke Reid (White) goes five-hole on Bennett to give Team White a 1-0 lead.

Tyler Brennan (Red) comes in for Bennett.

P2, 13:19 – Barabosha (White) with an impressive job to catch up to Mason Moe (Red) and win a board battle.

P2, 11:28 – Moe tries to go five-hole with a quick shot on Brennan, but is denied.

P2, GOAL 10:12 – Shane LaChance (Red) cleans up a rebound in the crease after a Mikael Diotte shot almost squeaks through, tying it at 1.

P2, 8:13 – Moe with a power move to get to the net but is stopped by Brennan.

P2, 7:30 – Cheslock with a nice job using his stick to take away the puck from Josh Filmon (Red).

P2, 6:45 – Nice glove save by Brennan on Gustav Hillstrom (White).

P2, 5:45 – Mason Moe with a good job getting to the middle of the ice, but his wrister is deflected out of play.

P2, 3:19 – Quick shot by Melovsky and a good stick save by Brennan.

P2, 2:38 – Impressive takeaway by Kasper Pikkarainen (Red) on Melovsky.

P2, 1:09 – Nice toe drag move by Giovanni DiGiulian (Red) to get a quick shot away, and it hits the post.

P2, 0:13 – Viktor Hurtig (Red) gets to the middle with a chance to win it…and wires it off the crossbar.

P2, 0:02 – Impressive net drive by David Rozsival (White), Hillstrom has a golden chance to bang home the rebound at the buzzer but Brennan stones him. Crowd gives Brennan a large ovation.

Game goes to shootout instead of overtime.

Shootout

Goaltenders: Brennan (Red) and Louhivaara (White)

R1, White: Moe denied.

R1, Red: Dupuis stopped.

R2, White: Squires hits the post.

R2, Red: Edwards scores.

Edwards shootout goal pic.twitter.com/yCA5KalzaS — New Jersey Devils (@THW_Devils) July 2, 2025

R3, White: Jimmy Dowd Jr. scores.

R3, Red: Kevan poke-checked by Louhivaara.

R4, White: Melovsky scores.

Melovsky shootout goal pic.twitter.com/ND0lYcGsV1 — New Jersey Devils (@THW_Devils) July 2, 2025

R4, Red: Josh Player scores.

R5, White: Hillstrom misses.

R5, Red: Pikkarainen denied.

R6, White: Fitzgerald denied on the backhand.

R6, Red: Filmon denied on the backhand.

R7, White: Rozsival scores

R7, Red: Sigge Holmgren scores.

Holmgren shootout goal pic.twitter.com/SeDJ8pNDc7 — New Jersey Devils (@THW_Devils) July 2, 2025

R8, White: Jackson Van de Leest stopped.

R8, Red: DiGiulian misses.

R9, White: Reid stopped.

R9, Red: Barabosha misses.

R10, White: Leddy tries a one hand tuck and is denied.

R10, Red: LaChance dangle runs out of room.

R11, White: Hanzel thought he might have scored, but Brennan kept it from trickling over the goal line. Crowd cheers.

Brennan stops it from going over the goal line pic.twitter.com/Tt7KI9OWW4 — New Jersey Devils (@THW_Devils) July 2, 2025

R11, Red: Diotte denied.

R12, White: Cheslock scores.

Cheslock shootout goal pic.twitter.com/PNfzDo1OFB — New Jersey Devils (@THW_Devils) July 2, 2025

R12, Red: Hurtig denied. Team White wins 2-1 and rightfully celebrates.

Louhivaara makes the stop, Team White wins 2-1 pic.twitter.com/w3SYAcYPXm — New Jersey Devils (@THW_Devils) July 2, 2025

End of Development Camp

The end of this game marked the end of Development Camp as a whole. The next event on the Devils’ calendar will be when rookies report to Training Camp on September 10th.