Jets Sign Gustav Nyquist to 1-Year Contract

The Winnipeg Jets signed veteran forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year contract worth $3.25 million.

We've signed forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/GDNey1eNWc — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 2, 2025

Nyquist, a Swedish forward, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 2011-12 season and has played parts of 13 seasons since. He started his career by playing six seasons with the Detroit Red Wings and was traded away from the team in the middle of his seventh season to the San Jose Sharks. Nyquist finished the 2018-19 season with the Sharks before leaving the next offseason after signing a four-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In his third season with the Blue Jackets, he was traded to the Minnesota Wild, where he completed the remainder of his contract.

Then, for the 2023-24 season, Nyquist signed a two-year deal with the Nashville Predators, where he set his career-high of 75 points. Nyquist was then traded to the Wild once again around the trade deadline. Now, entering his 14th season with the Jets, Nyquist has 809 games played, 209 goals, and 531 points in his career.

Nyquist Looking For Bounce Back Season in Winnipeg

Nyquist struggled to produce offensively last season, only putting up 28 points in 79 games split between the Predators and Wild. This is a concerning drop in production, considering he had 75 points the previous season. However, it is not as concerning as it may seem.

Last season, the Predators and Wild were the two lowest-scoring teams in the NHL at five-on-five. With Nyquist known more for his playmaking abilities, it should be understood that he will not be as effective when he is not playing with players who are putting the puck in the back of the net off the scoring chances he creates.

Nyquist a Great Fit With the Jets’ Depth Forwards

Last season, the Jets were a middle-of-the-road offensive team at even strength, but were carried by an elite power-play unit. The Nyquist signing gives the Jets an offensive-minded middle-six winger who is phenomenal at distributing pucks from the perimeter and finding players with open space in front of the net.

Gustav Nyquist, Minnesota Wild (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

The Jets have an intense forward group that is heavy and can cause chaos for teams in the offensive zone, and their defensive structure is one of the best in the NHL. Nyquist’s pass-first offensive mindset is something that the Jets lack in abundance and should complement many of the Jets’ depth forwards, who enjoy battling along the boards, fighting for position in front and crashing the net.

With the Jets losing Mason Appleton to the Red Wings earlier today, Nyquist feels like a great depth replacement. However, if Nikolaj Ehlers does not come back to Winnipeg, and the Jets expect Nyquist to fill his role, they may be asking too much.