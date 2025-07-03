Avalanche Sign Brent Burns to 1-Year Deal

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Brent Burns to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million with $1 million guaranteed, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

$1M base, games-played bonuses could get him another $3M



Burns is at 925 consecutive games played — 4th-longest all-time and 139 behind Phil Kessel's record.



Burns was selected 20th overall in the 2003 NHL Draft. He has played 21 NHL seasons with three teams and won the Norris Trophy in 2017 as a member of the San Jose Sharks. He spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, appearing in all 82 games and posting 29 points in the 2024-25 regular season, along with five points in 15 playoff games.

Burns Combines Offensive Skill With Physical Defense

Burns turned 40 during this past season, and at this point in his career, he is a known commodity. He is 6-foot-5 and weighs 230 pounds, and he isn’t afraid to use that size to his advantage, dishing out hits on defense and protecting the puck on offense. Thanks in part to his build, he has a huge shot that he can unleash from the point, often on the power play. However, his frame belies his offensive craftiness and ability to handle the puck and make smart passes. In fact, his offensive game is so well-rounded that he has played as a forward at times during his career, earning him a reputation as one of the NHL’s most versatile players.

Even with his age and style of play, Burns is incredibly durable. He’s played in every game in 11 straight seasons, and his 925 straight games is by far the league’s longest active streak. His offensive production took a dip last season, but he continued to show up on a nightly basis, an accomplishment in and of itself for someone who’s logged as many appearances as he has. He’s nearing 1,500 career appearances, and will almost certainly cross it with the Avalanche this coming season.

Avalanche Adding Respected Veteran

By signing Burns, the Avalanche are bringing in a player who is not only skilled and tough but also widely respected. He has played professional hockey for more than half his life and has well over 100 playoff games under his belt. His commitment to the sport and his team throughout his career has earned him admiration across the NHL. Due to his experience, he’ll be a veteran presence for Colorado in a way that only a few players can be.

The Avalanche have made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, and with stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar on their roster, they expect to remain regular Stanley Cup contenders. Given Colorado’s talent level, Burns slots in as a depth piece for them rather than a central part of their blue line. However, he averaged over 20 minutes of ice time a night last season, suggesting he could still take on a larger role if needed due to injuries or other extenuating circumstances. But ideally for the Avalanche and Burns, they won’t ask him to do too much, and he can find his role as an important defenseman who can also be a leader — both in the locker room and by example on the ice — for a playoff team.