Red Wings 2025-26 Roster Projection 1.0

Surely, Detroit Red Wings fans expected more fireworks the week leading up to Fourth of July. That was not the case, though.

Detroit took a conservative approach with this year’s free agent class – one that was thin to begin with and lost several marquee names before the July 1 kickoff.

In all, the Red Wings made 11 transactions over the last few days, including:

Now, with things winding down, we’ve reached a point where we can project an initial roster for the 2025-26 season. There may be some tweaks here and there before training camp, but that’s a topic for another day.

So, without further ado, here’s a first look at the 2025-26 Red Wings.

Red Wings Projected Roster for 2025-26

With Appleton, van Riemsdyk, and Bernard-Docker now aboard, here’s how Detroit’s lines and pairs could look.

LW C RW Elmer Soderblom Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond Patrick Kane Marco Kasper Alex DeBrincat James van Riemsdyk Andrew Copp Mason Appleton Michael Rasmussen J.T. Compher Jonatan Berggren Austin Watson

LD RD G Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider John Gibson Simon Edvinsson Albert Johansson Cam Talbot Erik Gustafsson Jacob Bernard-Docker Justin Holl

First and foremost, the lineup will fluctuate throughout the year. Lines and pairings are not set in stone. This is simply how I see Detroit lining up for Game 1.

As it currently stands, the Red Wings have five top-six forwards: Larkin, Raymond, DeBrincat, Kane, and Kasper.

For everyone else on the roster, a top-six role would be an overslot. Someone needs to be penciled into that sixth spot, though. For now, I have Soderblom there. If the Red Wings are unable to add another bonafide top-six forward, we could see a rotating cast in that final spot throughout the year, including cameos from Copp, van Riemsdyk, Compher, and others.

The bottom six is pretty interchangeable. Here, I have van Riemsdyk, Copp, and Appleton as a heavy identity line. You could also swap Rasmussen with Appleton and give Compher’s line a little more skill.

Detroit needs more out of J.T. Compher in 2025-26. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Red Wings have also mentioned the possibility of putting Copp and Compher together on the same line, perhaps with van Riemsdyk. That leaves Rasmussen with Berggren and Appleton. Plus, as I mentioned before, some of these players will be getting an opportunity to play in the top six.

Suffice to say, Todd McLellan and Alex Tanguay will have plenty of combinations to rotate through.

On defense, it’s more of the same. Bernard-Docker essentially replaces Jeff Petry in a bottom-pairing role.

This is fine. Detroit’s 2024-25 defense wasn’t as bad as some think. They allowed 2.37 goals against per 60 at five on five, which ranked 15th in the NHL. And that was with Ville Husso, Alex Lyon, and Cam Talbot in net. Talbot is back this year, but will be joined by John Gibson, who looks to be the best goalie rostered by the Red Wings since Chris Osgood. Surely, they can improve upon their defensive numbers in 2025-26 with more stability in net.

Position PP1 PP2 Quarterback Moritz Seider Erik Gustafsson Left Flank Lucas Raymond Jonatan Berggren Right Flank Patrick Kane Marco Kasper Bumper Dylan Larkin J.T. Compher Net Front/Side of Net Alex DeBrincat James van Riemsdyk

Position PK1 PK2 PK3 Forward 1 Dylan Larkin Andrew Copp Marco Kasper Forward 2 Mason Appleton J.T. Compher Lucas Raymond Defense 1 Ben Chiarot Simon Edvinsson Defense 2 Moritz Seider Albert Johansson

Final Word

In all, Detroit added a starting goalie (Gibson), a second-line scorer (Kane), bottom-six scoring/role players (van Riemsdyk and Appleton), plus defensive depth in Bernard-Docker. That said, they have been unable to land a top-line forward or top-four defenseman thus far.

With the roster above, the Red Wings have $12,992,461 in leftover cap space should they want to add more this offseason. Addressing at least one of the remaining needs will go a long way in achieving their goal to reach the playoffs in 2026.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and PuckPedia.