Flyers Sign Cam York to 5-Year Contract Extension

On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers confirmed that they have signed restricted free agent defenseman Cam York to a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension. The deal carries an annual average value (AAV) of $5.15 million through the 2029-30 season.

OFFICIAL: We have agreed to terms with defenseman @camyork2 on a five-year contract extension worth an annual average value (AAV) of $5.15 million. #LetsGoFlyers https://t.co/J3a0AKUb3U — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 7, 2025

York scored four goals and 17 points in 66 games during the 2024-25 season. His average of 20:46 of ice time (TOI) per game ranked second on the team behind his top-line defensive partner, Travis Sanheim (24:29 TOI), under former head coach John Tortorella and interim bench boss Brad Shaw.

The Flyers selected the 24-year-old defender with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. York has scored 19 goals and 77 points over 235 NHL games in Philadelphia.

The contract extension allows Flyers general manager Daniel Briere to shift his focus to the NHL trade market. According to PuckPedia, Philadelphia is nearly $600,000 over the salary cap, a figure that includes Ryan Ellis and his $6.25 million contract. Ellis skated in four games for the Flyers to open the 2021 season before suffering a possibly career-ending injury and is not expected to return to the Flyers’ lineup.

After signing goaltender Dan Vladar to a $3.35 million contract on July 1, Ivan Fedotov and the remaining $3.275 million on his contract could provide some flexibility for the Flyers to slide under the cap in the fall without any extra moves. The 28-year-old netminder’s contract can be assigned to the American Hockey League’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms to preserve cap space for the upcoming 2025-26 season, although he will have to clear waivers.