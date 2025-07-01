Flyers Sign Vladar to 2-Year Contract with $3.35 Million AAV

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year contract worth $3.35 million per season.

The 27-year-old Czechian product spent the past four seasons with the Calgary Flames and had a 12-11-6 record, 2.80 goals against average (GAA), .898 save percentage (SV%), and two shutouts in 30 games last season as Dustin Wolf’s backup.

In 105-career games between the Boston Bruins, who selected him in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and the Flames, he has a 49-34-16 record, 2.98 GAA, .895 SV%, and four shutouts.

Dan Vladar, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Flames general manager (GM) Craig Conroy wanted to sign Vladar to an extension, but a few days ago, he officially decided to test the free-agent market. He was coming off a two-year deal with a $2.2 million average annual value.

Vladar Joins Flyers Club Desperate For Stable Goaltending

While Vladar is not among the NHL’s elite goaltenders, the free-agent goalie market was thin, especially after Jake Allen re-signed with the New Jersey Devils earlier today.

Vladar will head to a Flyers’ club that finished last in the Metropolitan Division last season and could not keep pucks out of their own net. The trio of Samuel Ersson, Ivan Fedotov, and Aleksei Kolosov allowed a combined 286 goals last season, the second-worst in the division and fifth-worst in the NHL.

Flyers new head coach Rick Tocchet will have a goalie battle on his hands this fall as Ersson and Fedotov remain under contract for one more season each. Earlier in the day, Flyers GM Daniel Briere signed forward Christian Dvorak to a one-year deal worth $5.4 million.