Dallas Stars Name Glen Gulutzan Head Coach

Glen Gulutzan has been named the new head coach of the Dallas Stars, the team announced Tuesday (Jul. 1).

Gulutzan, 53, returns to the Stars after more than a decade, when he had earned his first NHL head coaching stint, coaching the Stars from 2011 to 2013. In those 130 games as Stars head coach, Gulutzan coached the team to a 64-57-9 record.

Glen Gulutzan, seen here as an assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Overall, in his head coaching career (four seasons), he holds a record of 146-125-23.

He assumes the duties behind the bench after the team parted ways with Peter DeBoer earlier in the offseason, who had coached the Stars from 2022 to 2025.

In the years since departing Dallas, Gulutzan has acted as head coach of the Calgary Flames (2016-2018), and assistant coach of both the Vancouver Canucks (2013-2016), and most recently, the Edmonton Oilers (2018-2025).

The Stars have reached the Western Conference Final in three consecutive seasons, losing all three series. After missing the postseason in the shortened 2020-21 season, they have qualified in four straight seasons.