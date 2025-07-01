Golden Knights Land Mitch Marner From Maple Leafs in Sign-and-Trade for Nicolas Roy

The Vegas Golden Knights have traded Nicolas Roy to the Toronto Maple Leafs for superstar winger Mitch Marner. As part of the sign-and-trade, they have also signed him to an eight-year contract worth $12 million shortly afterwards on Monday afternoon. First on it was Darren Dreger.

The Golden Knights have long been rumored to be linked to Marner, and now, with this sign-and-trade, it becomes official.

Marner spent the last decade with his hometown team, the Maple Leafs, and sits fifth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with 741 points, etching his name into the team’s history.

Related: The Case for Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights

It became increasingly clear that a long-term future in Toronto wasn’t in the cards. Marner declined to engage in contract talks with the club and refused to waive his no-movement clause at the trade deadline, blocking a potential deal to the Carolina Hurricanes.

After months of swirling rumors, the Golden Knights got their guy, and Marner is officially headed to Vegas. Here is everything you need to know.

Meet Mitch Marner

Meet Mitch Marner. After being drafted fourth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, which was headlined by Connor McDavid, Mikko Rantanen, and future teammate Jack Eichel, Marner instantly became the face of the franchise.

“Everything,” Marner on what it has meant to be a Maple Leaf. “Took maybe a risky pick on a small kid from Toronto and been forever grateful to be able to wear this Maple Leaf and be a part of some of the great legends here. So, never taken a day for granted and always loved it.”

Marner had the best season of his career this season, scoring 27 goals and 102 points in 81 games. He was under much scrutiny for his playoff performance this season, but he ended with two goals and 13 points in 13 games.

Pending trade call being completed. As was previously reported/speculated, assuming it goes through, it will be Nic Roy to TOR and signed Mitch Marner to VGK. The trade is, I believe, one for one. https://t.co/9y2wn1Q5Km — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 30, 2025

Since his debut in 2016, Marner has scored the fourth most points for wingers with 741, and his 520 assists are for third most.

The Golden Knights have long craved for more firepower on the wing, and with Marner they get just that. A superstar on several levels, and now two of the top five picks in the 2015 Draft find themselves in the desert.

Trade Analysis

After being long rumored to have interest in Vegas, the dream has become a reality for Marner. As mentioned above, the trade is a one-for-one swap, with Marner heading to the Golden Knights and Roy going north to Toronto.

At his best, Marner is one of the NHL’s most dynamic playmakers. His 74 assists ranked second in the league this season.

It’ll be fascinating to see where Marner fits into the Vegas lineup. A potential line of Stone–Eichel–Marner would wreak havoc, but head coach Bruce Cassidy will likely balance the lineup, as he’s done in the past.

On the other end of the deal, the Maple Leafs acquire Roy, who has been a mainstay in Vegas since the 2019–20 season. He’s an excellent penalty killer and thrives in any bottom-six role, just as he did with the Golden Knights.

Elliotte Friedman reported on 32 Thoughts that if a sign-and-trade didn’t happen, Toronto was prepared to argue that Vegas had tampered with Marner, though that conversation is likely over now.

True to form, the Golden Knights stayed aggressive, adding another star in their chase for a Stanley Cup. Vegas has long sought more firepower on the wing, and Marner provides that and more. With free agency opening tomorrow, the top target is already off the board, headed to Vegas.