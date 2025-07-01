Red Wings Sign Patrick Kane to 1-Year Contract Extension

The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Patrick Kane to a 1-year contract worth an average annual value of $3 million. The contract also includes up to $4 million in potential bonus payments.

YOU KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS 🎬



The #RedWings have signed Patrick Kane to a one-year contract with an AAV of $3,000,000. pic.twitter.com/wpLFyzkPGq — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 1, 2025

This is now two years in a row that Kane has signed a 1-year extension with the Red Wings on June 30. The Red Wings are looking to have a better season than they did last year and finally punch their ticket to the 2026 playoffs.

What Kane Brings to the Table

Kane is back with the Red Wings for another year, and it’s hard not to like what he brings to the table. Last season, he stepped in and put up 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 72 games. That’s extremely good production for someone in Kane’s situation. If the 36-year-old can play at the same level, he could hit the 70-point mark in an 82-game season, which would be tremendous value for his contract.

Related: 2025 NHL Free Agency Tracker

When he is on the ice, you can see the difference. He slows the game down, finds any open space he can, and makes plays that not many guys in the league can pull off. He still has elite vision, he’s still dangerous with the puck on his stick, and when the Red Wings needed a spark, it was usually Kane who created something out of nothing. They don’t call him Showtime for no reason. He has the ability to change the game with one highlight-reel goal.

Kane has had a Hall-of-Fame career, and although he could sign with just about any NHL team he wants, he decided to return to the Red Wings. He feels he can win with Detroit, and on top of that, one of his best friends in Alex DeBrincat plays there, which makes him even more interested.

Despite being 36 years old, he is still a very talented player. He may not be the star on the team, but he can be a very good middle-six forward who can score 65 to 70 points. Kane is smart enough to recognize his role on the team and knows what he can bring to the Red Wings’ roster. He spent the bulk of his career not only being one of the best players on the Chicago Blackhawks, but also in the NHL. At this point in his career, he can take that experience and use it to benefit the Red Wings, especially the younger players on the roster.

The Red Wings now have $17 million in cap space after signing Kane and will use that cap space to try and improve their roster to push for a 2026 playoff spot.