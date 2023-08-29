2024 NHL Unrestricted Free Agents

The 2023 free-agent class may have been underwhelming, but 2024 has the potential to be different. Much different. Headlined by high-end talent and plenty of depth, the 2024 crop of NHL unrestricted free agents may be the best we’ve seen in years. Let’s look at some of the marquee UFAs and present a way-too-early top 30.

Star Talent Leads the Way

The 2023 UFA class severely lacked high-end talent. There were good players, but most were second-tier free agents who didn’t earn top dollar or max term. For example, among the 2024 class was Auston Matthews, though he recently signed a four-year extension worth $13.25 million. Still, there is plenty of talent without Matthews.

Leading the way is his teammate William Nylander, who will get a significant raise from his current $6.9 million cap hit. Following him is Connor Hellebuyck, who was already part of trade rumors this summer. He may not get Andrei Vasilevskiy money since he’s 31, but he would be the best goalie to hit the UFA market in years.

Steven Stamkos has played his entire career with the Tampa Bay Lightning. While I don’t expect that to change, he is entering the final year of his contract. He’s unlikely to get significant term since he’s 34, but he’s still a point-per-game player. There will be plenty of interest in him if he hits the market.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

There isn’t as much talent defensively as there is up front, but there are some intriguing names. The most notable is Devon Toews, who’s turned into one of the best defensemen in the league since joining the Colorado Avalanche a few years ago. If the Avalanche can’t find a way to re-sign him, he will easily be the most coveted UFA defenseman.

Rounding out some of the star talent are Joe Pavelski and Mark Scheifele. Pavelski may be 39, but he just put up a 77-point season. If he repeats that performance in 2023-24, there will be plenty of interest in him on a one-year deal, which adds to his value if he wants to keep playing.

Like Hellebuyck, the Winnipeg Jets will have a decision to make on Scheifele if they’re not in contention around the trade deadline. They could deal their No. 1 center to a contender for assets, meaning he could re-sign with a new team. But until that happens, he projects to be one of the best UFAs in 2024. The same is true of Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames, who’ll have a decision to make if they can’t re-sign him.

It’s Not a Top-Heavy UFA Class

Those names may headline the class, but there is plenty of depth behind them, partly because so many players signed one-year deals this past offseason in hopes of cashing in when the cap projects to rise next summer.

After getting bought out by the Nashville Predators, Matt Duchene signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Dallas Stars. If he produces on a very good Stars team, he should have another payday coming, even though it likely won’t be for max term since he will turn 33 before July 1, 2024.

Another player who took a one-year deal was Tyler Bertuzzi, who signed with the Maple Leafs. Health has been an issue with him, but if he can stay on the ice, there’s the potential for him to put up big points with that Maple Leafs lineup. That will lead to a payday in 2024.

Aside from some NHLers who signed one-year deals (Vladimir Tarasenko and Jason Zucker, to name a couple more), there are plenty of high-end players entering the final years of their contracts that strengthen the 2024 UFA class.

Vladimir Tarasenko with the New York Rangers (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

These NHLers include Tyler Toffoli, Sam Reinhart, Brett Pesce, Brandon Montour, Viktor Arvidsson, and many, many more. Of course, some will re-sign with their current teams or perhaps new ones if they get traded at the 2024 deadline.

But even then, there were players like Anthony Beauvillier, Anthony Duclair, Alexander Barabanov and Brady Skjei who just missed the cut for making this way-too-early top 30 list. There is plenty of talent to go around next year, so even if some players re-up with current or new clubs, the 2024 UFA class should be one of the best in years.

Without further ado, here’s our way-too-early top 30 for 2024. This list will change throughout the season, and stats will be updated weekly to bi-weekly, depending on the schedule. (Stats are from 2022-23)