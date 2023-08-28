NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Penguins, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk regarding Elias Pettersson‘s decision to wait on contract talks with the Vancouver Canucks, and there are more details as to why. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have taken the rumors of Sam Gagner’s PTO and made it official as he’s signed a tryout contract with the team. What will Sidney Crosby be looking at with his next deal? Finally, how will the executive changes in Buffalo affect the team this season?

Pettersson Focused on Winning But Wants to See If Canucks Are Too

Elliotte Friedman spoke with Elias Pettersson this week about his future in Vancouver and the forward is preparing for the season and holding off contract extension talks. There was some talk about his eligibility for an extension, with a reminder that his current contract expires after this season, but he is not an unrestricted free agent. Friedman suggested during an interview with NHL Network, that this isn’t about Pettersson wanting to leave.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Instead, this signals a desire to win in Vancouver. Aware that his forthcoming deal will carry significant weight, he intends to capitalize on his location for a substantial contract but he wants to make sure the Canucks are competitive before he commits long-term.

It’s important for Canucks fans not to interpret this as an imminent departure. Friedman said Pettersson seems inclined to ensure the team’s potential for success before going all-in. Friedman ended with:

“One thing I would say to Canucks fans is, don’t take it as he’s not staying. I don’t believe that’s the case. Nothing in my conversation with him said to me that he’s not going to stay there. But I think he wants to make sure that the team, he believes he can win there before he’s going to commit to a long-term deal.”

Oilers Officially Sign Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter to PTOs

There was a ton of speculation that the Oilers were signing Brandon Sutter and the team had acknowledged it. But, until Monday, there were no announcements from the Oilers with respect to rumors that Sam Gagner would also be signing a PTO, something that is now official.

The #Oilers have signed forward Sam Gagner & forward Brandon Sutter to professional tryout agreements (PTOs). https://t.co/dbo033m9F1 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 28, 2023

While Gagner’s impact on the team may be minimal, if at all relevant, the reason this story is of such interest to fans is that this will be Gagner’s third run with the team. It could lead to his retirement from the NHL in an Oilers jersey.

What Will Sidney Crosby Sign For on His Next Deal?

Sidney Crosby, now 36, holds a contract with two remaining years and is poised for extension discussions next summer. His name has come up in conversation since the day Auston Matthews’ extension was announced, mostly because of the comparisons fans and insiders like to make when it comes to these players’ respective approaches to helping their teams build competitive rosters.

As Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now points out, both Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins have expressed a desire for him to conclude his career in the Penguins’ uniform, a sentiment echoed by ownership. So too, retirement doesn’t appear imminent. While he’s likely to consider a team-friendly arrangement, the NHLPA will likely stress avoiding excessive concessions.

Molinari suggests that any extension will likely revolve around the number “87,” whether it’s an $8.7 million salary-cap hit, an $87 per hour deal, or a pact of 87 cents per second. The intricacies of this forthcoming negotiation will draw attention as Crosby’s legacy continues with the Penguins.

Terry Pegula Announced as Sabres’ New Team President

The Buffalo Sabres have strategically announced that team owner Terry Pegula will become the organization’s president. This step signifies a significant moment for Pegula Sports & Entertainment, as it reshapes its structure to intensify focus on individual sports ventures.

The Sabres confirmed this shift through a Monday morning tweet, detailing the distinct allocation of resources between the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. This separation aims to empower both entities to singularly concentrate on their respective goals.

While Pegula’s prior involvement in team decisions is evident, this move hints at an even more influential role in shaping hockey operations strategies.